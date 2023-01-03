This Was Brainerd - Jan. 3

JANUARY 3
20 years ago (2003)
Katie Diiro picked a perfect spot to score her first goal of the season. With the Brainerd and Detroit Lakes girls' hockey teams tied 2-2 in the final period, the senior wing snapped in a rebound to give the Warriors a 3-2 win. That was Brainerd's fifth straight victory and brought their record to 10-3-1.
30 years ago (1993)
It was a terrible New Year's day for fires in this area. A 13-year-old boy died and a man, 21, was injured in a fishhouse blaze on Mille Lacs Lake. Another fire that day destroyed Donovan's Bowling Alley in Staples. And, in yet another New Years blaze, an elderly woman was killed.
40 years ago (1983)
Approximately $500 in coins, along with alcoholic beverages and cigarettes, were stolen from Little Vegas Liquors during a break-in Saturday night. The bar, at 212 S. 9th Street, was ransacked who broke a front window to enter. Coin operated machines, including pool table, jukebox and video games, were broken open.
60 years ago (1963)
New officers and directors were elected by Tower Hill, Inc., as part of a move to reorganize for completion of the Mt. Ski Gull area on Gull Lake. About 70 percent of the area has been cleared of timber for ski runs, parking lot and chalet. Named president of the group was Tony Grabner.
80 years ago (1943)
Unless a substitute for the federal food stamp program is established by March 1, when the program is to be abandoned, at least 345 county families will find their food supplies greatly reduced. A shortage of surplus commodities since the war began is said to be a prime factor.
100 years ago (1923)
Approximately $300 has been donated by public spirited businessmen to make possible the big municipal skating rink on S. 10th Street at Norwood. The money went to erect a permanent warming house and to extend a water main to facilitate flooding of the rink. Between 300 and 400 skaters were at the rink New Year's Eve.
