This Was Brainerd - Jan. 30

JANUARY 30
20 years ago (2003)
(Photo) Rachel Loscheider was a first-grader when her father left for service in the Persian Gulf War. Yesterday the tables were turned. The 19-year-old, with the big smile was called up when her National Guard unit was activated. Her dad, Ron; mom, Kathy and brother, Joe, were there to see her off for up to a year in SW Asia.
30 years ago (1993)
A dozen employees at the Trus Joist MacMillan plant near Deerwood have had asthma-like symptoms from alleged exposure to MDI, a bonding agent used in the plants oriented-strand wood products. The company says conditions are safer thanks to a $1.4 million vent system upgrade. Many workers now wear charcoal-filtered masks.
40 years ago (1983)
On Oct. 4, the city council passed a motion that said the city was not obligated to fluoridate its water supply unless unfluoridated water is available for delivery to each city home. Action was delayed, however, until a report on the cost was available. Now, the report is in, and it says the delivery to every house would cost $3 million per year.
60 years ago (1963)
About 250 persons attended a Franklin PTA meeting last night and unanimously adopted a code for junior high students. The code sets 9 p.m. as the hour for junior high students to be home on weeknights, 10 p.m. for 7th-graders on weekends and holidays, and 10:30 for 8th and 9th-graders. There were also standards set for dating and parties.
80 years ago (1943)
Jim Gardner, co-captain of the Warrior basketball team, is back in school and available to play. He enlisted in the Navy at Christmas-time, but has not yet been called up, and so returned to school. Tonight's game against Aitkin has been reset to Feb. 27, due to a timing conflict with the Golden Gloves tournament.
100 years ago (1923)
The flying squad of federal prohibition agents swung from Brainerd into Little Falls last Saturday, and found six quarts of clear moonshine in a banana crate at the V.J. Wielinski grocery store. A pint bottle about three-quarters full was found in the pocket of an overcoat hanging on the wall.
