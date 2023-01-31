This Was Brainerd - Jan. 31

JANUARY 31

20 years ago (2003)

Charges of second-degree manslaughter were dropped today against William Myears, 24, who had been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Erika Dalquist. In a joint news release, the county attorney, county sheriff and Brainerd police chief said Myears was released because more time was needed to investigate the case.

30 years ago (1993)

The Warrior boys' basketball team fought No. 4 ranked Mpls. Roosevelt on even terms into the fourth quarter before bowing 67-57. U of M recruit 6-6, 245-pound John Thomas, wasn't a factor. But Robert Mestas with 20 and Bebop Walker with 17 filled in. Brainerd was led by Tony Helmer with a career-high 24 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

Breezy Point Police believe they have cleared up 14 burglaries with the arrest of a Crosby man, age 27, and have recovered some $3,600 in stolen property. The man was arrested for felony theft by check and later gave a statement admitting the burglaries. He took police to his home where much of the loot was discovered.

60 years ago (1963)

New plans to be drawn up for an addition to the Nisswa Elementary School were discussed by the Nisswa school board and referred to architect Lee Stegner. General needs include four new classrooms, a kindergarten room and a cafeteria. The school had 202 students in 1958, with total enrollment now 337.

80 years ago (1943)

Upsets and surprises featured the opening night of the Golden Glove tournament staged by the Jaycees at the armory. Biggest upset was Corp. Francis Gebheart of Camp Ripley knocking out Pete Humphrey, last year's welterweight champ. The semis and finals are set for tonight.

100 years ago (1923)

That railroad strike conditions are getting better in Brainerd is evidenced in a number of ways, but most importantly by the removal of the last of the six deputy U.S. Marshals from the city. This shows that the need for extra law enforcement is no longer necessary. Chief Deputy U.S. Marshall Leo Meyer left this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT