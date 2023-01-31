This Was Brainerd - Jan. 31

JANUARY 31
20 years ago (2003)
Charges of second-degree manslaughter were dropped today against William Myears, 24, who had been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Erika Dalquist. In a joint news release, the county attorney, county sheriff and Brainerd police chief said Myears was released because more time was needed to investigate the case.
30 years ago (1993)
The Warrior boys' basketball team fought No. 4 ranked Mpls. Roosevelt on even terms into the fourth quarter before bowing 67-57. U of M recruit 6-6, 245-pound John Thomas, wasn't a factor. But Robert Mestas with 20 and Bebop Walker with 17 filled in. Brainerd was led by Tony Helmer with a career-high 24 points.
40 years ago (1983)
Breezy Point Police believe they have cleared up 14 burglaries with the arrest of a Crosby man, age 27, and have recovered some $3,600 in stolen property. The man was arrested for felony theft by check and later gave a statement admitting the burglaries. He took police to his home where much of the loot was discovered.
60 years ago (1963)
New plans to be drawn up for an addition to the Nisswa Elementary School were discussed by the Nisswa school board and referred to architect Lee Stegner. General needs include four new classrooms, a kindergarten room and a cafeteria. The school had 202 students in 1958, with total enrollment now 337.
80 years ago (1943)
Upsets and surprises featured the opening night of the Golden Glove tournament staged by the Jaycees at the armory. Biggest upset was Corp. Francis Gebheart of Camp Ripley knocking out Pete Humphrey, last year's welterweight champ. The semis and finals are set for tonight.
100 years ago (1923)
That railroad strike conditions are getting better in Brainerd is evidenced in a number of ways, but most importantly by the removal of the last of the six deputy U.S. Marshals from the city. This shows that the need for extra law enforcement is no longer necessary. Chief Deputy U.S. Marshall Leo Meyer left this morning.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives