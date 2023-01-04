99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

This Was Brainerd - Jan. 4

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A large group of children wearing bomber hats double up on wooden sleds with metal runners to go sledding with more children standing behind them.
Wearing bomber hats typical of the 1950s, a group of children double up on wooden sleds with metal runners to go sledding in Brainerd.
Dispatch archives
By Terry McCollough
January 04, 2023
JANUARY 4

20 years ago (2003)

The Warrior girls' basketball team had the effort but not the win against St. Cloud Tech. Brainerd gave 7th-ranked Tech all they could handle before falling 43-35. Brainerd was undersized inside against Tech, which features 6-3 twin sisters Katy and Jessy Preston, who have already signed for Div. I Univ of San Francisco.

30 years ago (1993)

Crow Wing County's unemployment rate jumped from 5.0 percent to 6.7 percent in November, higher than the normal seasonal surge according to state labor data. Employment in the county dropped by 850 jobs in the month, while only about 450 workers left the job force.

40 years ago (1983)

Fluoride foe Irene Johnson took the city council to task last night for continuing to fluoridate the city's water despite a motion Oct. 4 designed to end it. The motion said the city is only obligated to fluoridate if it can deliver unfluoridated water free to those who request it. The delivery has proven impractical.



By Terry McCollough
