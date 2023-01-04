This Was Brainerd - Jan. 4

JANUARY 4
20 years ago (2003)
The Warrior girls' basketball team had the effort but not the win against St. Cloud Tech. Brainerd gave 7th-ranked Tech all they could handle before falling 43-35. Brainerd was undersized inside against Tech, which features 6-3 twin sisters Katy and Jessy Preston, who have already signed for Div. I Univ of San Francisco.
30 years ago (1993)
Crow Wing County's unemployment rate jumped from 5.0 percent to 6.7 percent in November, higher than the normal seasonal surge according to state labor data. Employment in the county dropped by 850 jobs in the month, while only about 450 workers left the job force.
40 years ago (1983)
Fluoride foe Irene Johnson took the city council to task last night for continuing to fluoridate the city's water despite a motion Oct. 4 designed to end it. The motion said the city is only obligated to fluoridate if it can deliver unfluoridated water free to those who request it. The delivery has proven impractical.
60 years ago (1963)
Lt. Governor Karl Rolvaag gained in the county recount of votes in the state governor's race. There were 1,172 votes here that were challenged by either the GOP or DFL. Those will head to St. Paul, where a three-judge panel will determine if the ballots will figure in the final totals. Total number of challenged ballots statewide is approaching 90,000.
80 years ago (1943)
Despite the opposition of 12 petitions representing 594 signers, almost all from Brainerd churches and PTA associations, the city council last night, by a 5-3 vote, passed an ordinance that would allow dancing in places where liquor is served. Still at issue is a state law which may prohibit such dancing.
100 years ago (1923)
The payroll of the NP Railroad shops continues to show daily increases. In the last report in the Dispatch, the superintendent's numbers showed a force of 879. Today it numbers 906, being 383 old men (former strikers) and 522 new workers. Applications of 75 old men are pending, and they are returning to work at between eight and ten per day.
