This Was Brainerd - Jan. 5

JANUARY 5

20 years ago (2003)

The CLC Raiders men's basketball team knew it would be rusty after the long Christmas break. But they oiled up the hinges enough for a 77-76 OT win over Ridgewater. The Warriors rushed to a 23-14 lead before Deejay Mayfield with 19, Tony Monson 13 and Justin Heitkamp 10, clawed back for the win.

30 years ago (1993)

Bernie Roberts expected some competition, but no one knew just how popular the job was. The 1-1/2 year appointment to fill Fred Casey's position on the school board drew 15 applicants. Casey resigned after his election to a judge seat. Roberts, 32, of Nisswa, was unanimously approved by a committee, with full board approval expected next week.

40 years ago (1983)

Morning light shone on the Brainerd and Rural fire trucks this morning, which were moved to the new fire hall for the first time. The ribbon-cutting became a source of controversy when Alderman Frank McCarthy objected to the fact that his name was left off the commemorative plaque placed on the new building

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Rent a Fish House! 5 Days for Just $3.00. Houses are located on upper end of Big Gull Lake and Nisswa Lake. There are a limited number of houses available at this unheard-of price. And don't forget to try our Golden Shiners. Nisswa Bait Co. 1/2-mile south of Nisswa on Hwy 371.

80 years ago (1943)

In one of the weirdest basketball games ever played, Aitkin claimed it won the game 24-23, while Brainerd claimed the victory 25-24. Brainerd was behind 24-23 when Garvey scored a field goal to make it 25-24. Aitkin had already driven the length of the floor when an official said Garvey had traveled – 20 seconds ago. Officials and scorekeepers argued for 20 minutes after the game was over.

100 years ago (1923)

So far all efforts to locate the body of 6-year-old Wilbert Bikkie, drowned in the icy waters of the Mississippi, have been to no avail. Many who are familiar with the river have given generously of their time. Today it was announced that “Fisherman John” of Stillwater has been hired. He is famous for having recovered many bodies in the past.

