99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

This Was Brainerd - Jan. 5

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.

TWBAugMall.jpg
By Terry McCollough
January 05, 2023 04:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

JANUARY 5

20 years ago (2003)

The CLC Raiders men's basketball team knew it would be rusty after the long Christmas break. But they oiled up the hinges enough for a 77-76 OT win over Ridgewater. The Warriors rushed to a 23-14 lead before Deejay Mayfield with 19, Tony Monson 13 and Justin Heitkamp 10, clawed back for the win.

30 years ago (1993)

Bernie Roberts expected some competition, but no one knew just how popular the job was. The 1-1/2 year appointment to fill Fred Casey's position on the school board drew 15 applicants. Casey resigned after his election to a judge seat. Roberts, 32, of Nisswa, was unanimously approved by a committee, with full board approval expected next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More TWB
A large group of children wearing bomber hats double up on wooden sleds with metal runners to go sledding with more children standing behind them.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 4
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 04, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Many ice skaters dot a large outdoor rink in Brainerd.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 3
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 03, 2023 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
A police officer looks at a filing cabinet in a burglarized school room.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 2
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 02, 2023 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

40 years ago (1983)

Morning light shone on the Brainerd and Rural fire trucks this morning, which were moved to the new fire hall for the first time. The ribbon-cutting became a source of controversy when Alderman Frank McCarthy objected to the fact that his name was left off the commemorative plaque placed on the new building

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Rent a Fish House! 5 Days for Just $3.00. Houses are located on upper end of Big Gull Lake and Nisswa Lake. There are a limited number of houses available at this unheard-of price. And don't forget to try our Golden Shiners. Nisswa Bait Co. 1/2-mile south of Nisswa on Hwy 371.

80 years ago (1943)

In one of the weirdest basketball games ever played, Aitkin claimed it won the game 24-23, while Brainerd claimed the victory 25-24. Brainerd was behind 24-23 when Garvey scored a field goal to make it 25-24. Aitkin had already driven the length of the floor when an official said Garvey had traveled – 20 seconds ago. Officials and scorekeepers argued for 20 minutes after the game was over.

100 years ago (1923)

So far all efforts to locate the body of 6-year-old Wilbert Bikkie, drowned in the icy waters of the Mississippi, have been to no avail. Many who are familiar with the river have given generously of their time. Today it was announced that “Fisherman John” of Stillwater has been hired. He is famous for having recovered many bodies in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/50: 
TWB.jpg
2/50: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/50: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/50: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/50: 
IMG_8156.JPG
6/50: 
IMG_5635.jpg
7/50: 
IMG_6343.jpg
8/50: 
IMG_5635.jpg
9/50: 
IMG_5625.jpg
10/50: 
IMG_7066.jpg
11/50: 
IMG_6992.jpg
12/50: 
IMG_7442.jpg
13/50: 
IMG_7071.jpg
14/50: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
15/50: 
IMG_6686.jpg
16/50: 
IMG_7931.JPG
17/50: 
IMG_8969.jpg
18/50: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
19/50: 
IMG_4766.jpg
20/50: 
IMG_4764.jpg
21/50: 
IMG_4763.jpg
22/50: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
23/50: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
24/50: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
25/50: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
26/50: 
IMG_5620.jpg
27/50: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
31/50: 
IMG_4986.jpg
32/50: 
IMG_4993.jpg
33/50: 
IMG_5007.jpg
34/50: 
IMG_5008.jpg
35/50: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
36/50: 
IMG_4975.jpg
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
49/50: 
IMG_5622.jpg
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives

Related Topics: THIS WAS BRAINERDBRAINERD HISTORYBRAINERD DISPATCHHISTORY
By Terry McCollough
What to read next
prm-2023-cw-resource-guide.jpg
Exclusive
Community
2023 Crow Wing Co. Resource Guide
Filled with information about Crow Wing County, area cities, schools, churches and nonprofit organizations.
January 04, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Jan. 4
A roundup of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
January 04, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
122722-ask-a-trooper-yellow-speed.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Are those yellow speed signs enforceable?
Send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
January 03, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
An infant with a sign displaying her name and time and date of birth
Local
Crow Wing County's 1st 2023 baby belongs to Pine River couple
A girl was born New Year’s Day on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby to an engaged Pine River couple. It is the mother’s third child and the father’s first.
January 02, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee