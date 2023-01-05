This Was Brainerd - Jan. 5

JANUARY 5
20 years ago (2003)
The CLC Raiders men's basketball team knew it would be rusty after the long Christmas break. But they oiled up the hinges enough for a 77-76 OT win over Ridgewater. The Warriors rushed to a 23-14 lead before Deejay Mayfield with 19, Tony Monson 13 and Justin Heitkamp 10, clawed back for the win.
30 years ago (1993)
Bernie Roberts expected some competition, but no one knew just how popular the job was. The 1-1/2 year appointment to fill Fred Casey's position on the school board drew 15 applicants. Casey resigned after his election to a judge seat. Roberts, 32, of Nisswa, was unanimously approved by a committee, with full board approval expected next week.
40 years ago (1983)
Morning light shone on the Brainerd and Rural fire trucks this morning, which were moved to the new fire hall for the first time. The ribbon-cutting became a source of controversy when Alderman Frank McCarthy objected to the fact that his name was left off the commemorative plaque placed on the new building
60 years ago (1963)
(Adv.) Rent a Fish House! 5 Days for Just $3.00. Houses are located on upper end of Big Gull Lake and Nisswa Lake. There are a limited number of houses available at this unheard-of price. And don't forget to try our Golden Shiners. Nisswa Bait Co. 1/2-mile south of Nisswa on Hwy 371.
80 years ago (1943)
In one of the weirdest basketball games ever played, Aitkin claimed it won the game 24-23, while Brainerd claimed the victory 25-24. Brainerd was behind 24-23 when Garvey scored a field goal to make it 25-24. Aitkin had already driven the length of the floor when an official said Garvey had traveled – 20 seconds ago. Officials and scorekeepers argued for 20 minutes after the game was over.
100 years ago (1923)
So far all efforts to locate the body of 6-year-old Wilbert Bikkie, drowned in the icy waters of the Mississippi, have been to no avail. Many who are familiar with the river have given generously of their time. Today it was announced that “Fisherman John” of Stillwater has been hired. He is famous for having recovered many bodies in the past.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives