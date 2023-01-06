This Was Brainerd - Jan. 6

JANUARY 6
20 years ago (2003)
It wasn't quite like counting hanging chads in Florida during the Bush-Gore election, but a city council election for its president set its own record yesterday. It took 23 rounds of balloting before Dr. James Dehen emerged as the choice. Getting there took an hour and a half of steady balloting to break the deadlock among three candidates.
30 years ago (1993)
County attorney Jack Graham, responding to criticism for releasing a man suspected of assaulting his father, said he was hesitant to go ahead with charging him until more evidence is available. Graham is also being criticized for release of a priest named for sexual assault. Graham said Sheriff Dick Ross released privileged information in that case.
40 years ago (1983)
For a team that didn't practice over the two weeks of Christmas break, the Brainerd Community College women's team was quite sharp last night, winning 47-41 over the Minneapolis CC Marauders. Coach Chuck Morgan has struggled to find enough players, and only had nine available to play last night.
60 years ago (1963)
The Sabin oral polio vaccine clinics sponsored here by the Kiwanis Club got off to a flying start in the school system today. The first clinic was at Washington High School, where 850 students and faculty members got the vaccine in a little more than 20 minutes. Clinics at other schools will continue over several days.
80 years ago (1943)
James Gillespie, 95, a Civil War veteran, walked 16 miles from his home in Riverton to Brainerd to sign consent papers for his minor son, 17, to join the armed forces. Benjamin Franklin Gillespie is joining the Navy. After seeing his son enlisted, James walked the 16 miles back to Riverton.
100 years ago (1923)
Six Crosby boys, believed to have been an organized gang of young bandits, robbed several stores on the Range and were arrested just before Christmas. One of the gang confessed and implicated the others. A hearing in Crosby referred the boys to Juvenile Court in Brainerd where they were sentenced to the Red Wing Reformatory.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
