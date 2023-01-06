This Was Brainerd - Jan. 6

JANUARY 6

20 years ago (2003)

It wasn't quite like counting hanging chads in Florida during the Bush-Gore election, but a city council election for its president set its own record yesterday. It took 23 rounds of balloting before Dr. James Dehen emerged as the choice. Getting there took an hour and a half of steady balloting to break the deadlock among three candidates.

30 years ago (1993)

County attorney Jack Graham, responding to criticism for releasing a man suspected of assaulting his father, said he was hesitant to go ahead with charging him until more evidence is available. Graham is also being criticized for release of a priest named for sexual assault. Graham said Sheriff Dick Ross released privileged information in that case.

40 years ago (1983)

For a team that didn't practice over the two weeks of Christmas break, the Brainerd Community College women's team was quite sharp last night, winning 47-41 over the Minneapolis CC Marauders. Coach Chuck Morgan has struggled to find enough players, and only had nine available to play last night.

60 years ago (1963)

The Sabin oral polio vaccine clinics sponsored here by the Kiwanis Club got off to a flying start in the school system today. The first clinic was at Washington High School, where 850 students and faculty members got the vaccine in a little more than 20 minutes. Clinics at other schools will continue over several days.

80 years ago (1943)

James Gillespie, 95, a Civil War veteran, walked 16 miles from his home in Riverton to Brainerd to sign consent papers for his minor son, 17, to join the armed forces. Benjamin Franklin Gillespie is joining the Navy. After seeing his son enlisted, James walked the 16 miles back to Riverton.

100 years ago (1923)

Six Crosby boys, believed to have been an organized gang of young bandits, robbed several stores on the Range and were arrested just before Christmas. One of the gang confessed and implicated the others. A hearing in Crosby referred the boys to Juvenile Court in Brainerd where they were sentenced to the Red Wing Reformatory.

