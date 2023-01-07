This Was Brainerd - Jan. 7

JANUARY 7
20 years ago (2003)
The Brainerd area had two rookies become seated in state government as the 2003 Legislative session kicked off in St. Paul. Paul Koering, who won a squeaker over Don Samuelson in Senate District 12, and Carrie Ruud, who won the open Senate seat in District 4, were sworn in yesterday.
30 years ago (1993)
A 72-year-old Catholic priest from Bull Dog Lake, who had been released from custody into the custody of his attorney, Chuck Halverson, has entered pleas of guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct. The pleas were the result of a plea agreement negotiated by the county attorney's office and Halverson.
40 years ago (1983)
Double wins were turned in by Steve Monkman in the 50 and 100 free, and Ed Abrahamson in the 100 back stroke and the 200 IM, as Coach Willy Severson's Warrior boys' swimmers dunked Little Falls 65-47. Other firsts were scored by Joe Vrudny in the 100 fly, Pete Etterman in diving, and the 200 medley relay.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) Another 12-pound walleye has shown up in Shallbetter's Winter Fishing Contest , this one caught yesterday at Rush Lake by Claude Kennedy, manager of Fisherman's Point Resort on Cross Lake. He said he's caught 18 walleyes this winter, but the next biggest was seven pounds.
80 years ago (1943)
Jim “Pinkey” Boyd, the red-headed flash from Brainerd, has made a spot for himself on the famed Hamline Univ. basketball team, excelling on defense as a senior guard. Hamline has been picked as conference favorite this year. Boyd also distinguished himself on the Hamline football team last season.
100 years ago (1923)
Nels Gjernes was called by the grim reaper yesterday at 5:45 a.m. He died of heart disease. Born in Norway in 1855, he came to Minnesota in 1868 and married Ragna Fladkvai, who survives him. Gjernes homesteaded in Oak Lawn Twp. In 1880, tilling a valuable farm there until his death at age 67.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives