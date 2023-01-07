This Was Brainerd - Jan. 7

JANUARY 7

20 years ago (2003)

The Brainerd area had two rookies become seated in state government as the 2003 Legislative session kicked off in St. Paul. Paul Koering, who won a squeaker over Don Samuelson in Senate District 12, and Carrie Ruud, who won the open Senate seat in District 4, were sworn in yesterday.

30 years ago (1993)

A 72-year-old Catholic priest from Bull Dog Lake, who had been released from custody into the custody of his attorney, Chuck Halverson, has entered pleas of guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct. The pleas were the result of a plea agreement negotiated by the county attorney's office and Halverson.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

Double wins were turned in by Steve Monkman in the 50 and 100 free, and Ed Abrahamson in the 100 back stroke and the 200 IM, as Coach Willy Severson's Warrior boys' swimmers dunked Little Falls 65-47. Other firsts were scored by Joe Vrudny in the 100 fly, Pete Etterman in diving, and the 200 medley relay.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Another 12-pound walleye has shown up in Shallbetter's Winter Fishing Contest , this one caught yesterday at Rush Lake by Claude Kennedy, manager of Fisherman's Point Resort on Cross Lake. He said he's caught 18 walleyes this winter, but the next biggest was seven pounds.

80 years ago (1943)

Jim “Pinkey” Boyd, the red-headed flash from Brainerd, has made a spot for himself on the famed Hamline Univ. basketball team, excelling on defense as a senior guard. Hamline has been picked as conference favorite this year. Boyd also distinguished himself on the Hamline football team last season.

100 years ago (1923)

Nels Gjernes was called by the grim reaper yesterday at 5:45 a.m. He died of heart disease. Born in Norway in 1855, he came to Minnesota in 1868 and married Ragna Fladkvai, who survives him. Gjernes homesteaded in Oak Lawn Twp. In 1880, tilling a valuable farm there until his death at age 67.

ADVERTISEMENT