This Was Brainerd - Jan. 9

JANUARY 9

20 years ago (2003)

True to its nature, the open “black hole” on N. Long Lake has suddenly and mysteriously changed. After staying open for weeks in very cold weather, the hole froze over last night during some of the warmest January weather on record. Three local divers went into the hole to measure currents, water temps, pH levels and more.

30 years ago (1993)

Last year, the same day the Warrior girls' basketball team learned they were the top-ranked team in the state, they went to St. Cloud Tech and lost their only regular season game. Yesterday, Brainerd returned to Tech and crushed them 73-38 to move to 9-0 and No. 1 ranking in the state.

40 years ago (1983)

Brainerd Police Office Irv Tollefson yesterday displayed more than $2,500 worth of stolen property seized in a January 7 raid at a north Brainerd home. The search warrant stemmed from a failed burglary at Mathisen Tire where two adults and a juvenile were arrested. Police believe the stolen items were taken in a series of six break-ins in north Brainerd.

60 years ago (1963)

The largest northern of this winter fishing season showed up in the Shallbetter's contest yesterday, brought in by Jesse Jones of Emily, who speared it on Ruth Lake. The monster tipped the scales at 27 pounds, one ounce.

80 years ago (1943)

With only a hotly disputed loss to Aitkin on its basketball record, the Warriors will face arch-rival C-I tonight. Brainerd has decided not to appeal the controversial loss to Aitkin to the district athletic board, which such appeal might well force a replay of the game. They'd rather get even the next time they play Aitkin, which will be soon.

100 years ago (1923)

W.E. Lively, former owner of the Lively Auto Co., wrote in a letter to Stewart Mills that he and his family are well pleased with their new home in sunny California. They drove there from Brainerd last fall in a truck upon which a small house had been improvised, and are making it their temporary home in Burbank, Calif.

