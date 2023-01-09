This Was Brainerd - Jan. 9

JANUARY 9
20 years ago (2003)
True to its nature, the open “black hole” on N. Long Lake has suddenly and mysteriously changed. After staying open for weeks in very cold weather, the hole froze over last night during some of the warmest January weather on record. Three local divers went into the hole to measure currents, water temps, pH levels and more.
30 years ago (1993)
Last year, the same day the Warrior girls' basketball team learned they were the top-ranked team in the state, they went to St. Cloud Tech and lost their only regular season game. Yesterday, Brainerd returned to Tech and crushed them 73-38 to move to 9-0 and No. 1 ranking in the state.
40 years ago (1983)
Brainerd Police Office Irv Tollefson yesterday displayed more than $2,500 worth of stolen property seized in a January 7 raid at a north Brainerd home. The search warrant stemmed from a failed burglary at Mathisen Tire where two adults and a juvenile were arrested. Police believe the stolen items were taken in a series of six break-ins in north Brainerd.
60 years ago (1963)
The largest northern of this winter fishing season showed up in the Shallbetter's contest yesterday, brought in by Jesse Jones of Emily, who speared it on Ruth Lake. The monster tipped the scales at 27 pounds, one ounce.
80 years ago (1943)
With only a hotly disputed loss to Aitkin on its basketball record, the Warriors will face arch-rival C-I tonight. Brainerd has decided not to appeal the controversial loss to Aitkin to the district athletic board, which such appeal might well force a replay of the game. They'd rather get even the next time they play Aitkin, which will be soon.
100 years ago (1923)
W.E. Lively, former owner of the Lively Auto Co., wrote in a letter to Stewart Mills that he and his family are well pleased with their new home in sunny California. They drove there from Brainerd last fall in a truck upon which a small house had been improvised, and are making it their temporary home in Burbank, Calif.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives