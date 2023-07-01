This Was Brainerd - July 1

JULY 1
20 years ago (2003)
County commissioner Gary Walters has been waiting for this day for the past 19 days and 1,500 miles. He and his brother, Craig, will return home to Brainerd and family this afternoon after their bicycle ride from New Orleans to raise money for Kinship Partners. They've raised over $10,000 so far.
30 years ago (1993)
One trip through Brainerd on this busy holiday weekend reveals the traffic congestion that will be relieved by the new Hwy 371 bypass. MnDOT Commissioner James Denn has selected Bypass Alternative No. 2, which avoids wetlands and relocates just one home.
40 years ago (1983)
The lake trout were hitting at Trout Lake north of Brainerd. Laurie Bock of Richfield caught an 8-10 laker in 115 feet of water on a Rapala lure. A lake trout weighing 9 pounds was caught by Paul Dorweiler in 85 feet of water using a Flasher lure. Dolores Honer used a Doctor spoon in 20 feet of water for her 7-7 trout.
60 years ago (1963)
A check of Brainerd supermarkets this morning found that colored margarine, which legally went on sale in Minnesota for the first time yesterday, was selling better than its white predecessor, but demand has not been huge. Yellow margarine, which had been fought by dairy interests for years, is now legal.
80 years ago (1943)
While schools are opening in large cities to train women to operate street cars, Brainerd has the only known licensed woman bus driver in Minnesota. Mrs. Nora Evenson drives the bus transporting soldiers to and from Camp Ripley to Brainerd. She makes two round trips on weekdays and four trips a day on weekends.
100 years ago (1923)
The fund drive to raise $4,000 for a permanent Boy Scout Council is a complete success under the supervision of Dr. R.A. Beise. A total of $4,600 was raised, with the possibility of more coming. Today a fleet of seven automobiles has taken 28 Scouts to their two-week summer camp on North Long Lake, with 28 more to follow later.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.