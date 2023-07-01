Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

This Was Brainerd - July 1

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

JULY 1

20 years ago (2003)

County commissioner Gary Walters has been waiting for this day for the past 19 days and 1,500 miles. He and his brother, Craig, will return home to Brainerd and family this afternoon after their bicycle ride from New Orleans to raise money for Kinship Partners. They've raised over $10,000 so far.

Read More TWB
0210twb-history.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 30
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 30, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
A bridge being lifted by a crane.
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 29
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 29, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
TWBAugMall.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 28
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 28, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT

One trip through Brainerd on this busy holiday weekend reveals the traffic congestion that will be relieved by the new Hwy 371 bypass. MnDOT Commissioner James Denn has selected Bypass Alternative No. 2, which avoids wetlands and relocates just one home.

40 years ago (1983)

The lake trout were hitting at Trout Lake north of Brainerd. Laurie Bock of Richfield caught an 8-10 laker in 115 feet of water on a Rapala lure. A lake trout weighing 9 pounds was caught by Paul Dorweiler in 85 feet of water using a Flasher lure. Dolores Honer used a Doctor spoon in 20 feet of water for her 7-7 trout.

60 years ago (1963)

A check of Brainerd supermarkets this morning found that colored margarine, which legally went on sale in Minnesota for the first time yesterday, was selling better than its white predecessor, but demand has not been huge. Yellow margarine, which had been fought by dairy interests for years, is now legal.

ADVERTISEMENT

80 years ago (1943)

While schools are opening in large cities to train women to operate street cars, Brainerd has the only known licensed woman bus driver in Minnesota. Mrs. Nora Evenson drives the bus transporting soldiers to and from Camp Ripley to Brainerd. She makes two round trips on weekdays and four trips a day on weekends.

100 years ago (1923)

The fund drive to raise $4,000 for a permanent Boy Scout Council is a complete success under the supervision of Dr. R.A. Beise. A total of $4,600 was raised, with the possibility of more coming. Today a fleet of seven automobiles has taken 28 Scouts to their two-week summer camp on North Long Lake, with 28 more to follow later.

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: 
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: 
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: 
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: 
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
What To Read Next
prm-2023-july-fourth-guide.jpg
Community
Lakes Area 4th of July Guide - 2023
June 30, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Shane Martin Band, Norman’s Bait & Tackle to play at Crosslake Town Square
June 28, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The cast of a musical rehearses on a stage.
Arts and Entertainment
Brainerd Community Theatre presents Disney's ‘High School Musical JR’
June 28, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
prm-2023-july-fourth-guide.jpg
Community
Lakes Area 4th of July Guide - 2023
June 30, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Land is outlined in an overhead shot of the property to be rezoned.
Local
Crow Wing County approves zoning change for Clow Stamping
June 30, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Dispatch News Brief logo with a stack of papers in the background
Local
Camp Invention's summer STEM program for kids in grades K-6 coming to Central Lakes College
June 30, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal