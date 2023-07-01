This Was Brainerd - July 1

JULY 1

20 years ago (2003)

County commissioner Gary Walters has been waiting for this day for the past 19 days and 1,500 miles. He and his brother, Craig, will return home to Brainerd and family this afternoon after their bicycle ride from New Orleans to raise money for Kinship Partners. They've raised over $10,000 so far.

30 years ago (1993)

One trip through Brainerd on this busy holiday weekend reveals the traffic congestion that will be relieved by the new Hwy 371 bypass. MnDOT Commissioner James Denn has selected Bypass Alternative No. 2, which avoids wetlands and relocates just one home.

40 years ago (1983)

The lake trout were hitting at Trout Lake north of Brainerd. Laurie Bock of Richfield caught an 8-10 laker in 115 feet of water on a Rapala lure. A lake trout weighing 9 pounds was caught by Paul Dorweiler in 85 feet of water using a Flasher lure. Dolores Honer used a Doctor spoon in 20 feet of water for her 7-7 trout.

60 years ago (1963)

A check of Brainerd supermarkets this morning found that colored margarine, which legally went on sale in Minnesota for the first time yesterday, was selling better than its white predecessor, but demand has not been huge. Yellow margarine, which had been fought by dairy interests for years, is now legal.

80 years ago (1943)

While schools are opening in large cities to train women to operate street cars, Brainerd has the only known licensed woman bus driver in Minnesota. Mrs. Nora Evenson drives the bus transporting soldiers to and from Camp Ripley to Brainerd. She makes two round trips on weekdays and four trips a day on weekends.

100 years ago (1923)

The fund drive to raise $4,000 for a permanent Boy Scout Council is a complete success under the supervision of Dr. R.A. Beise. A total of $4,600 was raised, with the possibility of more coming. Today a fleet of seven automobiles has taken 28 Scouts to their two-week summer camp on North Long Lake, with 28 more to follow later.