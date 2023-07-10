This Was Brainerd - July 10

JULY 10
20 years ago (2003)
Bean Hole Day in Pequot Lakes was a washout yesterday, with rain throughout the day, driving potential bean eaters indoors and leaving cooks with a lot of leftovers. The 50 gallons of beans will be served at the smoked pork dinner tomorrow night. The rain overwhelmed storm sewers at Bobberland Wayside park, site of the bean feed.
30 years ago (1993)
The Brainerd High School athletic department will have four fewer female head coaches next year, as all four are either resigning or taking leaves. They are: Geri Skogen, girls' swimming; Jenny Watson, track; Lisa Salo, girls' tennis; and Eunice Peabody, girls' downhill skiing.
40 years ago (1983)
“The 20-year roof is now 21-years-old.” With that succinct statement, Dave Reed of the YMCA board summed up problems facing the Y building here. A $350,000 fund drive is planned for next year to replace the roof, make other needed repairs and retire the Y's debt.
60 years ago (1963)
The school board voted last night to purchase new lights for the high school football field behind Franklin Junior High School. The board waived the policy of asking for bids on projects over $1,000 and accepted a quote of $1,771 from a Duluth firm. AD Kermit Aase said the new lights will brightly illuminate the field.
80 years ago (1943)
(Adv.) National's Bread is More Economical! Jumbo Enriched White Bread – 1-1/2 lb. loaf 10 cents; National's Raisin Coffee Cake – 15 cents; Rye Bread – 1 lb. loaf 10 cents; National Wiener Buns – pkg. of 12 – 10 cents; Pan Rolls – Pkg. of 12 – 6 cents. National Food Stores – Brainerd.
100 years ago (1923)
One of the most important actions taken at the special meeting of the school board was to install panic doors on all entrances to each school building in the city. The Minn. Fire Prevention Assn. recommended the move during an inspection. New vestibules and doors of the Von Douprin make, considered the best, will be installed.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.