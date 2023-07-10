This Was Brainerd - July 10

JULY 10

20 years ago (2003)

Bean Hole Day in Pequot Lakes was a washout yesterday, with rain throughout the day, driving potential bean eaters indoors and leaving cooks with a lot of leftovers. The 50 gallons of beans will be served at the smoked pork dinner tomorrow night. The rain overwhelmed storm sewers at Bobberland Wayside park, site of the bean feed.

30 years ago (1993)

The Brainerd High School athletic department will have four fewer female head coaches next year, as all four are either resigning or taking leaves. They are: Geri Skogen, girls' swimming; Jenny Watson, track; Lisa Salo, girls' tennis; and Eunice Peabody, girls' downhill skiing.

40 years ago (1983)

“The 20-year roof is now 21-years-old.” With that succinct statement, Dave Reed of the YMCA board summed up problems facing the Y building here. A $350,000 fund drive is planned for next year to replace the roof, make other needed repairs and retire the Y's debt.

60 years ago (1963)

The school board voted last night to purchase new lights for the high school football field behind Franklin Junior High School. The board waived the policy of asking for bids on projects over $1,000 and accepted a quote of $1,771 from a Duluth firm. AD Kermit Aase said the new lights will brightly illuminate the field.

80 years ago (1943)

(Adv.) National's Bread is More Economical! Jumbo Enriched White Bread – 1-1/2 lb. loaf 10 cents; National's Raisin Coffee Cake – 15 cents; Rye Bread – 1 lb. loaf 10 cents; National Wiener Buns – pkg. of 12 – 10 cents; Pan Rolls – Pkg. of 12 – 6 cents. National Food Stores – Brainerd.

100 years ago (1923)

One of the most important actions taken at the special meeting of the school board was to install panic doors on all entrances to each school building in the city. The Minn. Fire Prevention Assn. recommended the move during an inspection. New vestibules and doors of the Von Douprin make, considered the best, will be installed.