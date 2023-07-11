This Was Brainerd - July 11

JULY 11
20 years ago (2003)
When a series of severe thunderstorms rolled through here a week ago, emergency sirens sounded several times, sending people to shelter. But despite stories to the contrary, the sirens never sounded an “all clear” tone. That's because the county doesn't issue an “all clear,” and never has, despite radio reports that it had.
30 years ago (1993)
Bemidji swept the Brainerd American Legion baseball team 9-0 and 8-4. Brainerd managed just three hits in the first game and four in the second contest. Four errors contribute to the first shutout loss.
40 years ago (1983)
One of three racers injured in fiery crashes during the Pepsi Grand Prix-Camel GT races at Brainerd International Raceway, Kathy Rude of Seattle, remains in critical condition today. A car accelerating down the straightaway rear-ended another race car, which then burst into flames.
60 years ago (1963)
Brainerd area lawns are being burned to a crisp as the siege of warm, dry weather is bringing on drought-like conditions. There has been almost no rain in the past month, and county agent Glenn Smith says it's starting to hurt crops. Area Forester C. Homer Whiting says fire danger has increased dramatically.
80 years ago (1943)
Lt. Corwin Fiss, a U.S. Marine from Parris Island, S. Carolina, who was on leave, was vacationing at Gull Lake when he fell out of a small rowboat and did not surface. His wife made her way to Grand View Lodge and alerted authorities. Navy planes searched the lake and discovered the body, which was recovered by Sheriff Roy Wickland.
100 years ago (1923)
George Pratt and Bates Randolph of Brainerd, both age 15, left two days ago on a hiking trip to Seattle. A card was received from the boys saying that they had reached Fargo. Each started with $5 and they expect to work along the way. They hope to reach the coast by late August.
