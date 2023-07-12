This Was Brainerd - July 12

JULY 12
20 years ago (2003)
Col. Terry Dorenbush wanted to be a teacher. In fact, he even taught school for a few years after college. Then he got side-tracked for awhile – for 31 years to be exact. Dorenbush retires as post commander at Camp Ripley, after a 31-year career in the military. “I loved it,” he said. “They give you a house with a 53,000-acre backyard.”
30 years ago (1993)
The Brainerd American Legion baseball team swept sub-district foes Swanville and Nisswa with shutout performances. Derek Schmeck threw a one-hitter against Swanville, winning 11-0. Alex Dambo also fired a one-hitter against Nisswa, with Brainerd winning 10-0.
40 years ago (1983)
Tony and Tim Veith combined for six home runs as Central Victory League champ Fort Ripley demolished Toby's 35-4 in a seven-inning regular season finale game. Both of the Veiths were 6-for-7, with Tony notching four homers and Steve getting two in Fort Ripley's 27-hit attack. Brother Rob Veith was 4-for-6.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photos) Greg Freeman (left) receives the trophy as Brainerd's new soap box derby champ presented by Ole Howard, Summer Recreation Director. Freeman defeated last year's champ, Curtis Roller, in the final race. The other photo shows two of the 27 cars entered racing before the fans on the cemetery hill.
80 years ago (1943)
A fully equipped station hospital unit, such as ones located overseas, is now in operation at Camp Ripley. It is a unit unto itself and can accommodate 250 patients at a time. It has sufficient personnel to staff it and has its own dentists, doctors and even a post chaplain. It will hold an open house on July 11.
100 years ago (1923)
The park board is incensed over a vicious case of vandalism at Lum Park, whereby someone has been breaking bottles and throwing the glass into the lake. Lions club members, meeting at the park, went swimming and several received serious cuts. The entire beach has been carefully raked and now pronounced safe. A reward is offered.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.