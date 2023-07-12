This Was Brainerd - July 12

JULY 12

20 years ago (2003)

Col. Terry Dorenbush wanted to be a teacher. In fact, he even taught school for a few years after college. Then he got side-tracked for awhile – for 31 years to be exact. Dorenbush retires as post commander at Camp Ripley, after a 31-year career in the military. “I loved it,” he said. “They give you a house with a 53,000-acre backyard.”

30 years ago (1993)

The Brainerd American Legion baseball team swept sub-district foes Swanville and Nisswa with shutout performances. Derek Schmeck threw a one-hitter against Swanville, winning 11-0. Alex Dambo also fired a one-hitter against Nisswa, with Brainerd winning 10-0.

40 years ago (1983)

Tony and Tim Veith combined for six home runs as Central Victory League champ Fort Ripley demolished Toby's 35-4 in a seven-inning regular season finale game. Both of the Veiths were 6-for-7, with Tony notching four homers and Steve getting two in Fort Ripley's 27-hit attack. Brother Rob Veith was 4-for-6.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photos) Greg Freeman (left) receives the trophy as Brainerd's new soap box derby champ presented by Ole Howard, Summer Recreation Director. Freeman defeated last year's champ, Curtis Roller, in the final race. The other photo shows two of the 27 cars entered racing before the fans on the cemetery hill.

80 years ago (1943)

A fully equipped station hospital unit, such as ones located overseas, is now in operation at Camp Ripley. It is a unit unto itself and can accommodate 250 patients at a time. It has sufficient personnel to staff it and has its own dentists, doctors and even a post chaplain. It will hold an open house on July 11.

100 years ago (1923)

The park board is incensed over a vicious case of vandalism at Lum Park, whereby someone has been breaking bottles and throwing the glass into the lake. Lions club members, meeting at the park, went swimming and several received serious cuts. The entire beach has been carefully raked and now pronounced safe. A reward is offered.