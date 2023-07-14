This Was Brainerd - July 14

JULY 14
20 years ago (2003)
School district families will have to fork over more cash so their children can eat school breakfasts and lunches next school year. The school board approved a 10-cent increase in meal prices, following a 20-cent increase last year. The goal is to have the food service fund balance as close to zero as possible by end of the school year.
30 years ago (1993)
The walls of a Brainerd landmark came tumbling down. The Salvation Army building on Washington Street was demolished after the Army moved its operations to the former Minnegasco building at 5th and Front Streets. The old Army building was a tabernacle built by the Assemblies of God in 1922.
40 years ago (1983)
A $4 million dollar lawsuit brought against the Brainerd school board by a former high school gymnast has been settled. The suit was brought on behalf of Chris Johnson by his parents. He was paralyzed when he completed a routine on a “mini-tram” training aid in the high school gym. Settlement terms were ordered sealed by the judge.
60 years ago (1963)
Brown eyed, dark haired Georgia Benson was named Miss Brainerd for 1963-64 last night in the Miss Brainerd pageant at Washington High School, sponsored by the Brainerd Jaycees. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Benson did a tap dance for her talent. She was crowned by Joyce Trask, last year's Miss Brainerd.
80 years ago (1943)
Lady Luck smiled on challenger Charles Fleischer, and the flip of a coin landing “tails” put him into a seat on the school board. Tossing dice or cutting cards were ruled out. By motion, the board said the next man of voting age coming through the school door would toss the coin. That was janitor Andrew Giles, who used a 1900 half dollar for the flip.
100 years ago (1923)
Blueberries are ripe. And tourists enjoying the lake region are making the most of the opportunity. Two parties at the tourist camp, with pails brimming, are busy canning and shipping some home. The camp broke all records with 163 spending last night there. Showers and toilets are taxed to the limit.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.