Community

This Was Brainerd - July 14

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM

JULY 14

20 years ago (2003)

School district families will have to fork over more cash so their children can eat school breakfasts and lunches next school year. The school board approved a 10-cent increase in meal prices, following a 20-cent increase last year. The goal is to have the food service fund balance as close to zero as possible by end of the school year.

30 years ago (1993)

The walls of a Brainerd landmark came tumbling down. The Salvation Army building on Washington Street was demolished after the Army moved its operations to the former Minnegasco building at 5th and Front Streets. The old Army building was a tabernacle built by the Assemblies of God in 1922.

40 years ago (1983)

A $4 million dollar lawsuit brought against the Brainerd school board by a former high school gymnast has been settled. The suit was brought on behalf of Chris Johnson by his parents. He was paralyzed when he completed a routine on a “mini-tram” training aid in the high school gym. Settlement terms were ordered sealed by the judge.

60 years ago (1963)

Brown eyed, dark haired Georgia Benson was named Miss Brainerd for 1963-64 last night in the Miss Brainerd pageant at Washington High School, sponsored by the Brainerd Jaycees. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Benson did a tap dance for her talent. She was crowned by Joyce Trask, last year's Miss Brainerd.

80 years ago (1943)

Lady Luck smiled on challenger Charles Fleischer, and the flip of a coin landing “tails” put him into a seat on the school board. Tossing dice or cutting cards were ruled out. By motion, the board said the next man of voting age coming through the school door would toss the coin. That was janitor Andrew Giles, who used a 1900 half dollar for the flip.

100 years ago (1923)

Blueberries are ripe. And tourists enjoying the lake region are making the most of the opportunity. Two parties at the tourist camp, with pails brimming, are busy canning and shipping some home. The camp broke all records with 163 spending last night there. Showers and toilets are taxed to the limit.

By Terry McCollough
