This Was Brainerd - July 15

JULY 15

20 years ago (2003)

Road construction is about to get more interesting. The intersection at Washington St. and NW Fourth Street is about to close for four to six weeks for major work. Detours will be set both north and south of the affected area. For those avoiding the whole Hwy 210 project by using College Drive, it will close for resurfacing – fortunately just for two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

30 years ago (1993)

Commenting on the lack of specifics of malfeasance or nonfeasance in the request, the Minn. Supreme Court dismissed a petition calling for a removal election for county attorney Jack Graham. Graham says the high court “stands tall,” while Char Dwyer of Emily, petition organizer, said she was disappointed.

40 years ago (1983)

The Crow Wing County Board of Adjustment has ordered the removal of decks from two lake homes, one on North Long Lake and the other on Bay Lake. In both cases the permits were sought after the decks had been built. The decks must be removed by August 15.

60 years ago (1963)

Fire Chief Ray Shortridge last night urged the city council to hire more full-time personnel “to give the city 24-hour-a-day fire protection.” He said it would cost about $15,000. Currently, when an engineer takes a rig to a fire, it's about 15 minutes before a qualified man can replace him. The department made 169 local and rural fire runs last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

80 years ago (1943)

(Photo) Lt. (j.g.) William E. Johnson, posthumously received the Air Medal for meritorious achievement by the Navy Dept. for piloting a scout plane in air combat against the Japanese, Oct. 26, 1942. He also received the Gold Star for bombing and sinking a Jap transport in the battle for the Solomon Islands, Nov. 13, 1942, after which he went missing. He graduated from Washington High School in Brainerd.

100 years ago (1923)

The Buxton, N.D. high school band is a remarkable organization in a town of 500 people. They are a four-time winner of top band in their state, having 50 student players – half boys, half girls. They travel in six specially made Ford trucks. They will appear in concert at Gregory Park on July 26, sponsored by the Lions Club.

ADVERTISEMENT