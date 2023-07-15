Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

This Was Brainerd - July 15

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A World War II veteran posthumously receives a medal.
Lt. (j.g.) William E. Johnson, posthumously received the Air Medal for meritorious achievement by the Navy Dept. for piloting a scout plane in air combat against the Japanese, Oct. 26, 1942. He also received the Gold Star for bombing and sinking a Jap transport in the battle for the Solomon Islands, Nov. 13, 1942, after which he went missing. He graduated from Washington High School in Brainerd.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

JULY 15

20 years ago (2003)

Road construction is about to get more interesting. The intersection at Washington St. and NW Fourth Street is about to close for four to six weeks for major work. Detours will be set both north and south of the affected area. For those avoiding the whole Hwy 210 project by using College Drive, it will close for resurfacing – fortunately just for two days.

2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 14
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
1d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
TWBBoatinLakesArea.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 13
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
1d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 12
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
3d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

Commenting on the lack of specifics of malfeasance or nonfeasance in the request, the Minn. Supreme Court dismissed a petition calling for a removal election for county attorney Jack Graham. Graham says the high court “stands tall,” while Char Dwyer of Emily, petition organizer, said she was disappointed.

40 years ago (1983)

The Crow Wing County Board of Adjustment has ordered the removal of decks from two lake homes, one on North Long Lake and the other on Bay Lake. In both cases the permits were sought after the decks had been built. The decks must be removed by August 15.

60 years ago (1963)

Fire Chief Ray Shortridge last night urged the city council to hire more full-time personnel “to give the city 24-hour-a-day fire protection.” He said it would cost about $15,000. Currently, when an engineer takes a rig to a fire, it's about 15 minutes before a qualified man can replace him. The department made 169 local and rural fire runs last year.

80 years ago (1943)

Lt. (j.g.) William E. Johnson, posthumously received the Air Medal for meritorious achievement by the Navy Dept. for piloting a scout plane in air combat against the Japanese, Oct. 26, 1942. He also received the Gold Star for bombing and sinking a Jap transport in the battle for the Solomon Islands, Nov. 13, 1942, after which he went missing. He graduated from Washington High School in Brainerd.

100 years ago (1923)

The Buxton, N.D. high school band is a remarkable organization in a town of 500 people. They are a four-time winner of top band in their state, having 50 student players – half boys, half girls. They travel in six specially made Ford trucks. They will appear in concert at Gregory Park on July 26, sponsored by the Lions Club.

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: 
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: 
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: 
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: 
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
