This Was Brainerd - July 17

JULY 17

20 years ago (2003)

Gary Tank doesn't remember where he was when he heard chronic wasting disease had been found in Minnesota. But the Pillager elk and deer farmer says it has been “devastating” for him and the other 264 state elk farmers. His herd used to be worth $500,000 – and today? “God only knows,” said Tank.

30 years ago (1993)

Mille Lacs Lake fishing guide Steve Fellegy, well known for his local fishing skills, captured $20,000 and his second victory on the Cabela's/In-Fisherman Professional Walleye Trail. He pulled in 125.52 pounds of walleye on Saginaw Bay at Bay City, Michigan.

40 years ago (1983)

Walleyes, each weighing more than 10 pounds, were caught by Vannie Baysinger, Elgin; Ken Bermoode, Minneapolis; Roger Converse, Brooklyn Park; and Roger Peterson, St. Paul. The four friends brought in a stringer of walleyes weighing more than 150 pounds. They used leeches and crawlers in 11 feet of water.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Tonight at the Brainerd Theatre see “Bye, Bye Birdie,” starring Janet Leigh, Dick Van Dyke and Ann Margret. Starts tonight at the Paramount Theatre, true, turbulent and tremendous . . . “Mutiny on the Bounty,” starring Marlon Brando, Trevor Howard and Richard Harris.

80 years ago (1943)

A canning demonstration for the instruction of anyone interested in home canning was conducted today at the new Brainerd Canning Center on S. 6th Street. Eva Blair, extension specialist with the Univ. of Minn. Farm, showed how to can peas, beans, apples and tomatoes.

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) Bus Service! To Minneapolis via Little Falls and St. Cloud. Leave Brainerd at 7:30 a.m. and arrive Minneapolis at 12:30 p.m. Other departures: Leave 10:45 a.m. - arrive 4:00 p.m.; Leave 3:15 p.m. - arrive 8:30 p.m. Jefferson Highway Transportation Co. - Minneapolis. Tickets on sale at the Ransford Hotel.