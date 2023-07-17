This Was Brainerd - July 17

JULY 17
20 years ago (2003)
Gary Tank doesn't remember where he was when he heard chronic wasting disease had been found in Minnesota. But the Pillager elk and deer farmer says it has been “devastating” for him and the other 264 state elk farmers. His herd used to be worth $500,000 – and today? “God only knows,” said Tank.
30 years ago (1993)
Mille Lacs Lake fishing guide Steve Fellegy, well known for his local fishing skills, captured $20,000 and his second victory on the Cabela's/In-Fisherman Professional Walleye Trail. He pulled in 125.52 pounds of walleye on Saginaw Bay at Bay City, Michigan.
40 years ago (1983)
Walleyes, each weighing more than 10 pounds, were caught by Vannie Baysinger, Elgin; Ken Bermoode, Minneapolis; Roger Converse, Brooklyn Park; and Roger Peterson, St. Paul. The four friends brought in a stringer of walleyes weighing more than 150 pounds. They used leeches and crawlers in 11 feet of water.
60 years ago (1963)
(Adv.) Tonight at the Brainerd Theatre see “Bye, Bye Birdie,” starring Janet Leigh, Dick Van Dyke and Ann Margret. Starts tonight at the Paramount Theatre, true, turbulent and tremendous . . . “Mutiny on the Bounty,” starring Marlon Brando, Trevor Howard and Richard Harris.
80 years ago (1943)
A canning demonstration for the instruction of anyone interested in home canning was conducted today at the new Brainerd Canning Center on S. 6th Street. Eva Blair, extension specialist with the Univ. of Minn. Farm, showed how to can peas, beans, apples and tomatoes.
100 years ago (1923)
(Adv.) Bus Service! To Minneapolis via Little Falls and St. Cloud. Leave Brainerd at 7:30 a.m. and arrive Minneapolis at 12:30 p.m. Other departures: Leave 10:45 a.m. - arrive 4:00 p.m.; Leave 3:15 p.m. - arrive 8:30 p.m. Jefferson Highway Transportation Co. - Minneapolis. Tickets on sale at the Ransford Hotel.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.