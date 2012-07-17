6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community
This was Brainerd - July 18, 2012

JULY 18 20 years ago (1992) As part of restructuring of the Defense Dept., members of the 1st Squadron, 194th Armored Cavalry based at the Brainerd Armory are being reassigned to the 1st Battalion, 194th Infantry. Twelve armories will close and p...

Denton L. Newman Jr
By Denton L. Newman Jr
July 17, 2012 04:37 PM
JULY 18

20 years ago (1992)

As part of restructuring of the Defense Dept., members of the 1st Squadron, 194th Armored Cavalry based at the Brainerd Armory are being reassigned to the 1st Battalion, 194th Infantry. Twelve armories will close and personnel from three will base in Brainerd.

30 years ago (1982)

Elvig Pharmacy, operating in Brainerd since 1944, has been purchased by Robert Nystrom. A registered pharmacist, Nystrom has worked at Elvig’s since 1980. Charles Elvig, who has operated the store for 30 years, will continue as a pharmacist there.

40 years ago (1972)

In a special meeting the Brainerd School Board awarded a contract to build the vocational school addition to the second-low bidder, Crawford Merz Co. The apparent low bidder had made a $30,000 error in addition and asked to be let out of the contract.

60 years ago (1952)

Men and women who hadn’t “gone barefoot” since childhood needed to wade around the business district today as the skies opened wide and let down a 3.40 inch rainfall in late afternoon. City employees were called to keep storm sewer drains open.

80 years ago (1932)

While listening over his short wave wireless radio, Milton Anderson of Northeast Brainerd heard a broadcast from Tomahawk, Wisc., that the bank there was robbed by three men armed with machine guns. One of the robbers may have been wounded.

100 years ago (1912)

The steel gang of the Northern Pacific Railway, which is replacing old rails with the new 90-pound rails, is now in the vicinity of Baxter and should reach Brainerd in 8-10 days. Nearly 16 miles of rails have been laid between Staples and Brainerd.

Related Topics: THIS WAS BRAINERD
Denton L. Newman Jr
By Denton L. Newman Jr
I've worked at the Brainerd Dispatch with numerous job titles since Dec. 7, 1983. Starting off as an Ad Designer and currently as Digital Editor. The Dispatch has been an interesting and challenging place to work these 30+ years. I was present and worked on the our web page when our original BrainerdDispatch.com website first went live on April 26, 1994.
