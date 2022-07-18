This Was Brainerd - July 18, 2022

JULY 18
20 years ago (2002)
Kathy Buxton was awarded the second annual Ginger Brauer Breast Cancer Support Award at the Brainerd Lakes Race for the Cure earlier this month. Buxton has been active in supporting breast cancer survivors for more than 13 years. Buxton, a breast cancer survivor herself, has been active with the Amer. Cancer Society's Relay for Life.
30 years ago (1992)
A 10-year-old Nisswa boy has a strong message: “Don't drink and drive!” Jeremiah will spend six weeks this summer in a hospital room undergoing traction for a broken leg, and afterward in a wheelchair at home after a drunk driver hit his bicycle on the Clark Lake Road. His lifesaver is a TV with a remote, and he loves get well cards.
40 years ago (1982)
Elvig Pharmacy, operating in Brainerd since 1944, has been purchased by Robert Nystrom from Charles Elvig, who has operated the pharmacy for about 30 years. Nystrom is a native of Brainerd and graduated from the Univ. of Minn. School of Pharmacy. He has worked at Elvig's since 1980.
60 years ago (1962)
A Crosby man missed being a candidate for state senator by two minutes yesterday as the deadline arrived at 5 p.m. Robert Odonovich, an iron miner from Crosby, arrived at the secretary of state's office at 5:02 p.m. This leaves incumbent senator, Gordon Rosenmeier, of Little Falls, unopposed.
80 years ago (1942)
Hail Miss Brainerd 1942, Miss Cornelia Kuebelbeck who was sponsored by The Men's Shop. She was chosen from among 22 candidates to represent us in the Minneapolis Aquatennial, which begins tonight. Three of the judges were from Minneapolis and two from out-of-state. She will be given a wardrobe by the sponsoring Jaycees.
100 years ago (1922)
St. Joseph's Hospital will begin building a new wing within the next week and plans to be done by November 1, providing the rail strike doesn't hinder delivery of materials. Thirty new rooms will bring the total to 65 beds. The X-ray room will be improved and a new heating plant will be added. The new wing will be to the north and angle at 45 degrees toward the river.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives