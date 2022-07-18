This Was Brainerd - July 18, 2022

JULY 18

20 years ago (2002)

Kathy Buxton was awarded the second annual Ginger Brauer Breast Cancer Support Award at the Brainerd Lakes Race for the Cure earlier this month. Buxton has been active in supporting breast cancer survivors for more than 13 years. Buxton, a breast cancer survivor herself, has been active with the Amer. Cancer Society's Relay for Life.

30 years ago (1992)

A 10-year-old Nisswa boy has a strong message: “Don't drink and drive!” Jeremiah will spend six weeks this summer in a hospital room undergoing traction for a broken leg, and afterward in a wheelchair at home after a drunk driver hit his bicycle on the Clark Lake Road. His lifesaver is a TV with a remote, and he loves get well cards.

40 years ago (1982)

Elvig Pharmacy, operating in Brainerd since 1944, has been purchased by Robert Nystrom from Charles Elvig, who has operated the pharmacy for about 30 years. Nystrom is a native of Brainerd and graduated from the Univ. of Minn. School of Pharmacy. He has worked at Elvig's since 1980.

60 years ago (1962)

A Crosby man missed being a candidate for state senator by two minutes yesterday as the deadline arrived at 5 p.m. Robert Odonovich, an iron miner from Crosby, arrived at the secretary of state's office at 5:02 p.m. This leaves incumbent senator, Gordon Rosenmeier, of Little Falls, unopposed.

80 years ago (1942)

Hail Miss Brainerd 1942, Miss Cornelia Kuebelbeck who was sponsored by The Men's Shop. She was chosen from among 22 candidates to represent us in the Minneapolis Aquatennial, which begins tonight. Three of the judges were from Minneapolis and two from out-of-state. She will be given a wardrobe by the sponsoring Jaycees.

100 years ago (1922)

St. Joseph's Hospital will begin building a new wing within the next week and plans to be done by November 1, providing the rail strike doesn't hinder delivery of materials. Thirty new rooms will bring the total to 65 beds. The X-ray room will be improved and a new heating plant will be added. The new wing will be to the north and angle at 45 degrees toward the river.

