This Was Brainerd - July 18

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM

JULY 18

20 years ago (2003)

This summer, Erin Holznagel's “field of dreams” has been an ice rink. The Warrior girls' hockey player was one of 16 Minnesota players chosen for a U.S. Hockey developmental camp in Lake Placid, N.Y. The Brainerd senior said stepping onto the rink where the 1980 U.S. men's team won the gold medal “sent shivers up your spine.”

30 years ago (1993)

“I saw a big whitetail buck last week and immediately recognized the deer. Three years earlier I had dubbed him simply 'The Big Guy.' He was a deer dreams are made from, with a perfect 8-point rack. I estimate his age to be up to 8 years.” - Bill Marchel, North Country columnist.

40 years ago (1983)

A team guided by Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer won the 10th Annual Camp Confidence Celebrity Golf Tournament with a net 58. His team was made up of Kurt Kittleson, David Plummer, Bill Hendrickson and Jim Martinson. A team led by the North Stars Craig Hartsburg was second.

60 years ago (1963)

Earl Saign, Brainerd highway patrolman, and Roland Larson, patrolman from Wadena, took first place in a field of 14 two-man teams entered in the Paul Bunyan Police Officers pistol shoot here. Another Brainerd highway patrolman, Mel Dahlberg, finished first in the Class B contest for individuals.

80 years ago (1943)

Joseph Nuttbrock is a husky miner from over near Crosby. He came to Brainerd last night, was picked up for DUI and jailed. His temper matches his strength and he tore the toilet stool from the floor, tore the faucet off the wall, ripped his bedding to shreds and tore his steel bunk off the wall. He spent the day sitting in his flooded, feather strewn cell claiming “I don't know who did it.”

100 years ago (1923)

Another of the popular weekly dances at the Lum Park Pavilion is scheduled for this evening, with the justly famous Julewood Orchestra furnishing the music. Lester Lageson, Minneapolis, on trumpet brings the group to seven pieces, and Tom Wood sings many popular songs. Last week, 150 couples attended.

First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
24/46: 
People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Brainerd Dispatch archives
The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
