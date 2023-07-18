This Was Brainerd - July 18

JULY 18

20 years ago (2003)

This summer, Erin Holznagel's “field of dreams” has been an ice rink. The Warrior girls' hockey player was one of 16 Minnesota players chosen for a U.S. Hockey developmental camp in Lake Placid, N.Y. The Brainerd senior said stepping onto the rink where the 1980 U.S. men's team won the gold medal “sent shivers up your spine.”

30 years ago (1993)

“I saw a big whitetail buck last week and immediately recognized the deer. Three years earlier I had dubbed him simply 'The Big Guy.' He was a deer dreams are made from, with a perfect 8-point rack. I estimate his age to be up to 8 years.” - Bill Marchel, North Country columnist.

40 years ago (1983)

A team guided by Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer won the 10th Annual Camp Confidence Celebrity Golf Tournament with a net 58. His team was made up of Kurt Kittleson, David Plummer, Bill Hendrickson and Jim Martinson. A team led by the North Stars Craig Hartsburg was second.

60 years ago (1963)

Earl Saign, Brainerd highway patrolman, and Roland Larson, patrolman from Wadena, took first place in a field of 14 two-man teams entered in the Paul Bunyan Police Officers pistol shoot here. Another Brainerd highway patrolman, Mel Dahlberg, finished first in the Class B contest for individuals.

80 years ago (1943)

Joseph Nuttbrock is a husky miner from over near Crosby. He came to Brainerd last night, was picked up for DUI and jailed. His temper matches his strength and he tore the toilet stool from the floor, tore the faucet off the wall, ripped his bedding to shreds and tore his steel bunk off the wall. He spent the day sitting in his flooded, feather strewn cell claiming “I don't know who did it.”

100 years ago (1923)

Another of the popular weekly dances at the Lum Park Pavilion is scheduled for this evening, with the justly famous Julewood Orchestra furnishing the music. Lester Lageson, Minneapolis, on trumpet brings the group to seven pieces, and Tom Wood sings many popular songs. Last week, 150 couples attended.