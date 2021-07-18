This Was Brainerd - July 18, 2021

JULY 18

20 years ago (2001)

County sheriff Dick Ross yesterday named Irv Tollefson as his chief deputy, effective Aug. 6. Tollefson, who served as chief deputy for former sheriff Frank Ball, will succeed Dan Gottsch, whom Ross fired in late June. Tollefson is currently the sergeant in charge of investigations.

30 years ago (1991)

Facing cuts in local government aid from the state, the Baxter city council couldn't justify advertising in the Brainerd Chamber tourist lure book. They had been asked to repeat the 1/4-page ad from last year at a cost of $1,173. Instead, they spent the money on a light bar, siren and speaker for a Baxter squad car.

40 years ago (1981)

To Hortense McKay a silent bell is a broken promise. McKay, who served as a nurse on Bataan during WWII, says the carillon bells were installed on top of the county court house as a memorial to those who died during the war. The bells have fallen into disrepair and she is leading a drive to have them repaired.

60 years ago (1961)

Officials for the Shrine Championship Rodeo said that total attendance at their three-day event was 5,132 – about 1,000 more than attended last year. The final day crowd of 2,300 was the largest and numbered about three children per two adults. Still, “iffy” weather probably cut attendance.

80 years ago (1941)

(Photo) Same location, same owners, same tasty food, but something new has been added at Van's Cafe at 6 th and Washington Streets. Owner C.C. Van Essen has spent over $10,000 remodeling and refurbishing, with 17 cushioned booths, a small dining room and a large banquet room.

100 years ago (1921)

Frank Workman, manager of the New Park Theatre, broke the axle of his car while negotiating the “bomb craters” on West Laurel Street.

