This Was Brainerd — July 18, 2013

JULY 18

20 years ago (1993)

I saw a big whitetail buck last week and immediately recognized the deer. Three years earlier I had dubbed him simply “The Big Guy.” He was a deer dreams are made from, with a perfect 8-point rack. I estimate his age to be up to 8 years. – Bill Marchel.

30 years ago (1983)

(Photo) The Merrifield Fun Festival attracted its largest crowd in its 16-year history yesterday before heavy rains fell. Dell Rae Grams of Brainerd served a plate of food at the turkey barbecue, one of the featured events.

40 years ago (1973)

(Edit.) This week the Elks Lodge, at its national convention, will vote again on its whites only membership clause. The Brainerd Lodge, and state representatives, will vote to drop the whites only clause. For this they are to be commended.

60 years ago (1953)

After an hour and a half session, the Nisswa village council, by a 3-2 margin, rescinded an action they had taken to prohibit dancing at the Spotlite on Sunday afternoons. Due to a complaint, they had previously ordered operator Don Sande to close Sunday dancing.

80 years ago (1933)

The city council approved preparation of an application to the state highway department to pave Hwy No. 2 through Brainerd under the federal aid program. After lengthy discussion it was decided to move ahead even though the width of paving is uncertain.

100 years ago (1913)

Latest bulletin from the Merchants and Clerks picnic committee says the special trains will leave Brainerd at 8 and 9:30 a.m. The Brainerd City Band will accompany the excursion to Merrifield and will play as everyone marches through town to the ball field.