This Was Brainerd- July 18 - 2011

JULY 18

20 years ago (1991)

The lure book didn't have enough lure for the Baxter City Council. Asked to repeat last year's quarter-page ad in the Brainerd chamber lure book, they said no. Mayor Don O'Brien noted the amount was just what the police chief needed for squad car equipment.

30 years ago (1981)

(Adv.) Homegrown Sweet Corn - ear 13 cents; Large Eggs - doz. 48 cents; California Avocadoes - 3 for $1.00; Barrel O' Fun Ripple Chips - box 79 cents; Pork Chops - lb. $1.39; Boneless Rump Roast - lb. $2.39. National Food Stores - Brainerd.

40 years ago (1971)

Entries have climbed well above the 100 mark for the Brainerd Shortstop Golf Tourney at the Brainerd Golf course. Last year's champion won't be back but Leo Marchel, the 1969 winner, is entered, as is Skeeto Peterson, who won the tourney in 1964 and 1965.

60 years ago (1951)

For one of the few times in his long life Paul Bunyan was speechless, but recovered to say thanks for being named “Honorary Skipper” of the Minneapolis Aquatennial. Judge Theodore Knudson had to climb a ladder to fasten the huge pin on Paul's shirt.

80 years ago (1931)

Raids by federal prohibition officials have resulted in the arrest of two Brainerd men. O. G. Villwock, operator of the pool room on Front Street, was found to have four gallons of alcohol and two gallons of moonshine. A Northside man was also arrested for possession.

100 years ago (1911)

The city council has turned down the earnest plea of the citizens of North 5th Street for a “way of light,” despite the fact they were willing to pay all costs of posts and installation. Council president Rowley spoke against the project saying that arc lights would do better.