This Was Brainerd - July 19

JULY 19
20 years ago (2003)
Opponents of the proposed Wal-Mart Supercenter in Baxter say that a small bay off Perch Lake should be considered part of the lake and thus regulated by the state as shoreland. It's currently listed as wetland. If classified as shoreland, it could trigger additional environmental concerns for the development.
30 years ago (1993)
Next week's showdowns have been set to determine who moves on to the Region 8C amateur baseball tournament. Fort Ripley topped Brainerd and St. Mathias eliminated Aitkin, both by 11-1 scores. Brainerd will play at St. Mathias to see who takes on Fort Ripley.
40 years ago (1983)
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has upheld an appeal by former Larco Mfg. union officials that Larco violated labor practices by not rehiring employees who struck the Brainerd plant in 1980. The NLRB remanded the case back to the NLRB regional director “to issue an appropriate complaint.”
60 years ago (1963)
A strike of Brainerd Water and Light Dept. employees is set for July 25, it was announced today by a union rep for more than half of the department's 24 employees. The threatened strike is over wages. City officials say state law prohibits public employee from striking, and it would mean immediate loss of their jobs.
80 years ago (1943)
The Brainerd Bus Line has been granted a franchise by the state to operate a bus service between Camp Ripley and Brainerd to take soldiers to the Spotlite night club in Nisswa, and to Bar Harbor Supper Club and the Deauville Club on Gull Lake. Most soldiers at the camp have no personal transportation.
100 years ago (1923)
Brainerd people making long trips on Minnesota trunk highways and Babcock roads will soon find them well marked with guide signs. Metal signs are being erected over the entire 7,000 mile road system and placed close to the road to replace the old temporary signs painted on poles and fences.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.