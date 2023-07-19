This Was Brainerd - July 19

JULY 19

20 years ago (2003)

Opponents of the proposed Wal-Mart Supercenter in Baxter say that a small bay off Perch Lake should be considered part of the lake and thus regulated by the state as shoreland. It's currently listed as wetland. If classified as shoreland, it could trigger additional environmental concerns for the development.

30 years ago (1993)

Next week's showdowns have been set to determine who moves on to the Region 8C amateur baseball tournament. Fort Ripley topped Brainerd and St. Mathias eliminated Aitkin, both by 11-1 scores. Brainerd will play at St. Mathias to see who takes on Fort Ripley.

40 years ago (1983)

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has upheld an appeal by former Larco Mfg. union officials that Larco violated labor practices by not rehiring employees who struck the Brainerd plant in 1980. The NLRB remanded the case back to the NLRB regional director “to issue an appropriate complaint.”

60 years ago (1963)

A strike of Brainerd Water and Light Dept. employees is set for July 25, it was announced today by a union rep for more than half of the department's 24 employees. The threatened strike is over wages. City officials say state law prohibits public employee from striking, and it would mean immediate loss of their jobs.

80 years ago (1943)

The Brainerd Bus Line has been granted a franchise by the state to operate a bus service between Camp Ripley and Brainerd to take soldiers to the Spotlite night club in Nisswa, and to Bar Harbor Supper Club and the Deauville Club on Gull Lake. Most soldiers at the camp have no personal transportation.

100 years ago (1923)

Brainerd people making long trips on Minnesota trunk highways and Babcock roads will soon find them well marked with guide signs. Metal signs are being erected over the entire 7,000 mile road system and placed close to the road to replace the old temporary signs painted on poles and fences.