This Was Brainerd - July 20

JULY 20
20 years ago (2003)
The Brainerd Explosion and the Baxter Stingers were the last two teams standing in the Minn. Sports Federation 14-and-under girls' state slow pitch tournament at Sauk Rapids. In the end, Brainerd prevailed with a 13-6 win for their fourth state title. Paige Olson led Brainerd with two homeruns and a double, good for four RBIs.
30 years ago (1993)
Although on its last leg financially, the Lakes Region Humane Society is taking a stand on pet overpopulation in the county. The society has dedicated its last $23,000 to a spay and neuter incentive program available to low-income pet owners. There's a limit of one dog and one cat per family per year.
40 years ago (1983)
Four members of the Symphonic Band at Brainerd High School have been honored. Beth Anderson, oboist and English horn player, joins the All-State Orchestra. Tony Cole, trombone; Marlene Stang, clarinet; and Tony Elvig, tuba, join the All-State Band.
60 years ago (1963)
Fred Larson recorded his seventh win without a loss, tossing a nifty one-hitter as the Brainerd American Legion team beat Little Falls 6-0. Jerry Lyscio hit another home run for Brainerd, this one left-handed. Brainerd now meets Ironton in the title game with Lyscio named as the starting pitcher.
80 years ago (1943)
The city council last night moved to put teeth into the city's curfew ordinance which prohibits children under 16 from being on the streets after 10 p.m. without their parents. An amendment to the law now states that parents of children running loose after hours can be arrested and fined.
100 years ago (1923)
Enforcing the motor vehicle tax laws in this vicinity is H.J. Cater, a special state official. He will assist Sheriff Fred Reid until all cars have current plates. Penalties are being collected and prosecutions will follow. “The man who can afford to own an auto should be able to pay the tax on it,” said Cater.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.