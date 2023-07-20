This Was Brainerd - July 20

JULY 20

20 years ago (2003)

The Brainerd Explosion and the Baxter Stingers were the last two teams standing in the Minn. Sports Federation 14-and-under girls' state slow pitch tournament at Sauk Rapids. In the end, Brainerd prevailed with a 13-6 win for their fourth state title. Paige Olson led Brainerd with two homeruns and a double, good for four RBIs.

30 years ago (1993)

Although on its last leg financially, the Lakes Region Humane Society is taking a stand on pet overpopulation in the county. The society has dedicated its last $23,000 to a spay and neuter incentive program available to low-income pet owners. There's a limit of one dog and one cat per family per year.

40 years ago (1983)

Four members of the Symphonic Band at Brainerd High School have been honored. Beth Anderson, oboist and English horn player, joins the All-State Orchestra. Tony Cole, trombone; Marlene Stang, clarinet; and Tony Elvig, tuba, join the All-State Band.

60 years ago (1963)

Fred Larson recorded his seventh win without a loss, tossing a nifty one-hitter as the Brainerd American Legion team beat Little Falls 6-0. Jerry Lyscio hit another home run for Brainerd, this one left-handed. Brainerd now meets Ironton in the title game with Lyscio named as the starting pitcher.

80 years ago (1943)

The city council last night moved to put teeth into the city's curfew ordinance which prohibits children under 16 from being on the streets after 10 p.m. without their parents. An amendment to the law now states that parents of children running loose after hours can be arrested and fined.

100 years ago (1923)

Enforcing the motor vehicle tax laws in this vicinity is H.J. Cater, a special state official. He will assist Sheriff Fred Reid until all cars have current plates. Penalties are being collected and prosecutions will follow. “The man who can afford to own an auto should be able to pay the tax on it,” said Cater.