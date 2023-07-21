This Was Brainerd - July 21

JULY 21
20 years ago (2003)
The Brainerd VFW baseball team wasted no time making a statement. With a 12-1 win over Managha VFW and a 10-3 win over Staples, they showed the rest of Subdistrict 6 they are the team to beat in the coming tournament at Menagha.
30 years ago (1993)
Dog may be man's best friend, but that doesn't apply to other people's dogs. A majority of residents who came for a hearing on a new Baxter dog ordinance told the city council that they want reasonable limits on dog noise and dogs running loose.
40 years ago (1983)
Tom Keller and his family, of Route 11 west of Brainerd, came across an unusual visitor in their field . . . a female moose. Keller's son, Loren, took several photos. DNR officials say they usually receive one or two reports of moose spottings in the Brainerd area annually.
60 years ago (1963)
Jerry Lyscio and Fred Larson combined on a one-hitter – with Lyscio leaving the mound after three innings with a stiff shoulder – as Brainerd's American Legion team beat Ironton 5-0 in the area finals. That puts Brainerd into the District 6 tourney where they play Bemidji in the opener. St. Cloud faces Melrose in the second game.
80 years ago (1943)
The Brainerd Municipal Band concert will be presented tomorrow evening at the grounds of the Lowell Elementary School in Northeast, beginning at 8 p.m. The summer's concerts are being rotated each week through all the grade schools in the city. Later concerts will be at Gregory Park.
100 years ago (1923)
The concert by the Brainerd Municipal Band at Gregory Park was listened to by the usual large attendance, both on foot and in automobiles. Cars were lined up three deep on three sides of the park. One criticism is that many drivers “tuned up their cars” to back away from the curb while the band was playing, drowning out the music for those nearby.
