This Was Brainerd - July 21

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

MomslittlehelperTWB.jpg
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM

JULY 21

20 years ago (2003)

The Brainerd VFW baseball team wasted no time making a statement. With a 12-1 win over Managha VFW and a 10-3 win over Staples, they showed the rest of Subdistrict 6 they are the team to beat in the coming tournament at Menagha.

30 years ago (1993)

Dog may be man's best friend, but that doesn't apply to other people's dogs. A majority of residents who came for a hearing on a new Baxter dog ordinance told the city council that they want reasonable limits on dog noise and dogs running loose.

40 years ago (1983)

Tom Keller and his family, of Route 11 west of Brainerd, came across an unusual visitor in their field . . . a female moose. Keller's son, Loren, took several photos. DNR officials say they usually receive one or two reports of moose spottings in the Brainerd area annually.

60 years ago (1963)

Jerry Lyscio and Fred Larson combined on a one-hitter – with Lyscio leaving the mound after three innings with a stiff shoulder – as Brainerd's American Legion team beat Ironton 5-0 in the area finals. That puts Brainerd into the District 6 tourney where they play Bemidji in the opener. St. Cloud faces Melrose in the second game.

80 years ago (1943)

The Brainerd Municipal Band concert will be presented tomorrow evening at the grounds of the Lowell Elementary School in Northeast, beginning at 8 p.m. The summer's concerts are being rotated each week through all the grade schools in the city. Later concerts will be at Gregory Park.

100 years ago (1923)

The concert by the Brainerd Municipal Band at Gregory Park was listened to by the usual large attendance, both on foot and in automobiles. Cars were lined up three deep on three sides of the park. One criticism is that many drivers “tuned up their cars” to back away from the curb while the band was playing, drowning out the music for those nearby.

KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
