This Was Brainerd - July 22

JULY 22

20 years ago (2003)

When Dr. Ron Sorenson diagnosed Sue Huff of Baxter with congestive heart failure, he looked for the only real remedy – a heart transplant. Eventually, Huff became Minnesota's first successful transplant recipient in 1978. Now, 25 years later, Huff has had the chance to watch her two children grow up, despite her share of complications over the years.

30 years ago (1993)

The smiling TV train engineer who chugged into children's homes for nearly 20 years has now announced plans to retire from radio. KLKS broadcaster Roger Awsumb, now 65, will go off the air for the last time on July 31 to market his Casey Jones videos and memorabilia.

40 years ago (1983)

Two staff writers have been assigned duties in the Brainerd Dispatch newsroom. Tony Sailer, 26, a graduate of Perham and St. Cloud State, will cover the county board. Sandy Brown, 24, returns to the Dispatch to cover general news and the entertainment/lifestyle section.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Young Bo DeLaHunt certainly pulled a big fish out of Leech Lake when he caught this 34-pound muskie while fishing with the Ray Isackson party at the lake. The lunker hit a jointed Pikie-Minnow lure. Bo entered the big fish in Hank's Rod and Gun Shop contest.

80 years ago (1943)

Mrs. Mike Gorden has received a telegram from the War Dept. stating that her son, PFC Ernest Gorden, has died in a Japanese prison camp in the Philippines. Cause of death was not reported. Ernest, 28, was a member of the 194th Tank Battalion. His brother Kenneth, also a member of the 194th, is a prisoner of the Japanese.

100 years ago (1923)

Friends have rallied in support of L. Bourassa, a well known dairyman on the 13th Street Road. Several days ago his farm home was hit by lightning and burned to the ground, including all furnishings. A benefit dance has been organized by his friends and every cent of the proceeds will be donated to the family.