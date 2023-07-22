6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, July 22

Community

This Was Brainerd - July 22

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A boy holding a big muskie.
Young Bo DeLaHunt certainly pulled a big fish out of Leech Lake when he caught this 34-pound muskie while fishing with the Ray Isackson party at the lake. The lunker hit a jointed Pikie-Minnow lure. Bo entered the big fish in Hank's Rod and Gun Shop contest.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM

JULY 22

20 years ago (2003)

When Dr. Ron Sorenson diagnosed Sue Huff of Baxter with congestive heart failure, he looked for the only real remedy – a heart transplant. Eventually, Huff became Minnesota's first successful transplant recipient in 1978. Now, 25 years later, Huff has had the chance to watch her two children grow up, despite her share of complications over the years.

MomslittlehelperTWB.jpg
Downtown Brainerd Dispatch building on South Sixth Street.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
30 years ago (1993)

The smiling TV train engineer who chugged into children's homes for nearly 20 years has now announced plans to retire from radio. KLKS broadcaster Roger Awsumb, now 65, will go off the air for the last time on July 31 to market his Casey Jones videos and memorabilia.

40 years ago (1983)

Two staff writers have been assigned duties in the Brainerd Dispatch newsroom. Tony Sailer, 26, a graduate of Perham and St. Cloud State, will cover the county board. Sandy Brown, 24, returns to the Dispatch to cover general news and the entertainment/lifestyle section.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Young Bo DeLaHunt certainly pulled a big fish out of Leech Lake when he caught this 34-pound muskie while fishing with the Ray Isackson party at the lake. The lunker hit a jointed Pikie-Minnow lure. Bo entered the big fish in Hank's Rod and Gun Shop contest.

80 years ago (1943)

Mrs. Mike Gorden has received a telegram from the War Dept. stating that her son, PFC Ernest Gorden, has died in a Japanese prison camp in the Philippines. Cause of death was not reported. Ernest, 28, was a member of the 194th Tank Battalion. His brother Kenneth, also a member of the 194th, is a prisoner of the Japanese.

100 years ago (1923)

Friends have rallied in support of L. Bourassa, a well known dairyman on the 13th Street Road. Several days ago his farm home was hit by lightning and burned to the ground, including all furnishings. A benefit dance has been organized by his friends and every cent of the proceeds will be donated to the family.

First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
14/46: 
22/46: 
People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today.
Brainerd Dispatch archives
The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
