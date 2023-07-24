This Was Brainerd - July 24

JULY 24
20 years ago (2003)
Jeff Czeczok didn't mince words. At Monday's city council meeting, he blasted certain city council members in lengthy remarks during the public forum section. Czeczok, who is blind, said there was gross injustice in the council dismissing a parking ticket issued to Andy O'Day. Despite new information, the council declined to revisit the dismissal.
30 years ago (1993)
When Ryan Boyle and Ellen Ridewood arrived in Minneapolis after a 26-hour plane ride from Northern Ireland, they were tired and a little cranky. Now, after 6 weeks with Brian and Carol Russell Phelps, and Brian and Pam Herder, they've found a second home. The visit is sponsored by the Children's Program of N. Ireland.
40 years ago (1983)
Brainerd city council members had the best of intentions when they voted to exempt the Brainerd Civic Center from a $12,793 street assessment. The only problem was, their action wasn't legal. City Attorney D.A. Larson said there is no basis to waive the assessment for one property unless you apportion it equally to all other properties.
60 years ago (1963)
Game of the year in YMCA Church Softball League saw Zion Lutheran edge previously unbeaten Bethlehem Lutheran 16-15 to put both teams with a season mark of 9-1. Three homeruns by Rod Frazer and another by John Boeder led Zion's win, though they were out-hit by Bethlehem 18-14, which notched five homers of its own.
80 years ago (1943)
The 1943 annual Salvation Army Appeal, with a goal of $3,000, has gone over the top with a total raised of $3,292, according to Capt. W.G. Nash of the Brainerd corps. John Vanni was elected chair of the advisory board, succeeding Henry F. McCollough, chair for the preceding year.
100 years ago (1923)
Henry Stein, deputy sheriff, states that a report in yesterday's Dispatch about a fight at the Midland Pavilion in which Eric Anderson was stabbed, is completely wrong. The reported fight between railroad union workers and former strike breakers may have occurred about six miles away and involved only two men.
