This Was Brainerd - July 25

JULY 25
20 years ago (2003)
Despite objections from the Brainerd Dispatch, the city council will meet in closed session with an attorney to discuss the threat of a lawsuit from a local peace group that was excluded from marching in the July 4th parade. Dispatch attorney Mark Anfinson believes closing the meeting is illegal under the Minn. Open Meeting law.
30 years ago (1993)
(Adv.) The Less Expensive Spread! Grade A Butter – 1 lb. FREE with this coupon and a $10 purchase; Sweet Corn – 8 ears for 99 cents; Rib Eye Steak – lb. $4.59; Russet Potatoes – 5 lb. bag 99 cents; Red Baron Pizza – 2 for $5.98. County Market – Brainerd and Baxter.
40 years ago (1983)
Two helmet-masked motorcyclists made off with more than $11,000 in cash and checks in a daylight robbery of Crown Auto Store in Baxter. The two said nothing as they pulled a pistol on asst. manager Bob Endres, then escaped out the back door. The two are still at large.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) Wayne Brown of Jenkins caught this 4-5 rainbow trout at Pleasant Lake and had his youngsters, Donna Mae, 5, and and Gary, 6, show it off at the Hank's Sport Shop contest. Meanwhile, an Iowa man did a one-man rampage at Leech Lake, catching four muskies in five days, weighing a total of 97 pounds.
80 years ago (1943)
A Minneapolis physician who confessed to making three trips to his Gull Lake cabin between July 1 and 22, and who admitted he drove 1,016 miles in 22 days, has been deprived of his “A” and “C” gas ration books for six months. The ration board was not swayed by his appeal that it would deprive him of driving to see patients.
100 years ago (1923)
Baby weighing day will be held the afternoon of July 27 in the rest room at city hall. Miss Thora Ingebritson, county nurse, will be in charge. All babies and their mothers from the city and county are invited and urged to attend this meeting.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.