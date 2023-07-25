Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

This Was Brainerd - July 25

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A boy holds a trout.
Wayne Brown of Jenkins caught this 4-5 rainbow trout at Pleasant Lake and had his youngsters, Donna Mae, 5, and and Gary, 6, show it off at the Hank's Sport Shop contest. Meanwhile, an Iowa man did a one-man rampage at Leech Lake, catching four muskies in five days, weighing a total of 97 pounds.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM

JULY 25

20 years ago (2003)

Despite objections from the Brainerd Dispatch, the city council will meet in closed session with an attorney to discuss the threat of a lawsuit from a local peace group that was excluded from marching in the July 4th parade. Dispatch attorney Mark Anfinson believes closing the meeting is illegal under the Minn. Open Meeting law.

30 years ago (1993)

(Adv.) The Less Expensive Spread! Grade A Butter – 1 lb. FREE with this coupon and a $10 purchase; Sweet Corn – 8 ears for 99 cents; Rib Eye Steak – lb. $4.59; Russet Potatoes – 5 lb. bag 99 cents; Red Baron Pizza – 2 for $5.98. County Market – Brainerd and Baxter.

40 years ago (1983)

Two helmet-masked motorcyclists made off with more than $11,000 in cash and checks in a daylight robbery of Crown Auto Store in Baxter. The two said nothing as they pulled a pistol on asst. manager Bob Endres, then escaped out the back door. The two are still at large.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Wayne Brown of Jenkins caught this 4-5 rainbow trout at Pleasant Lake and had his youngsters, Donna Mae, 5, and and Gary, 6, show it off at the Hank's Sport Shop contest. Meanwhile, an Iowa man did a one-man rampage at Leech Lake, catching four muskies in five days, weighing a total of 97 pounds.

80 years ago (1943)

A Minneapolis physician who confessed to making three trips to his Gull Lake cabin between July 1 and 22, and who admitted he drove 1,016 miles in 22 days, has been deprived of his “A” and “C” gas ration books for six months. The ration board was not swayed by his appeal that it would deprive him of driving to see patients.

100 years ago (1923)

Baby weighing day will be held the afternoon of July 27 in the rest room at city hall. Miss Thora Ingebritson, county nurse, will be in charge. All babies and their mothers from the city and county are invited and urged to attend this meeting.

By Terry McCollough
