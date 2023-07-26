Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
This Was Brainerd - July 26

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A band from North Dakota camps at Lum Park.
Arriving in their specially built Ford buses, the Buxton (N.D.) High School band motored up 6<sup>th</sup> Street and were guided to their encampment at Lum Park. They quickly set up their seven tents. The band will perform tonight at Gregory Park at 8 p.m. The band's concerts in Minneapolis and St. Cloud were enthusiastically received.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM

JULY 26

20 years ago (2003)

Flyer Field in Little Falls turned into a hitter's dream and a pitcher's nightmare as Brainerd captured the American Legion baseball Subdistrict 6 playoff title. Brainerd and Little Falls combined for 35 hits and 32 runs as Brainerd won 20-12. Morgan Shepherd led Brainerd, going 5-for-7 with three RBIs.

A boy holds a trout.
This Was Brainerd - July 25
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
1d ago
By  Terry McCollough
This Was Brainerd - July 24
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
1d ago
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

Brainerd racers dominated the Super Stock division at North Central Speedway on Saturday. Defending champion Dave Johnson took the lead and held off Larry Schwendeman and Tom Thompson. Baxter's Greg Lindberg won the Street Stock division.

40 years ago (1983)

John P. Morgan, Jr., a convicted murderer who held a Wadena farm family hostage in 1977, believes he is ready to be released from Stillwater State Prison. But Elmer Wegscheid, whose family Morgan held at gunpoint for 36 hours, says “I see no reason why he should get preferential treatment.”

60 years ago (1963)

Clair Young, 31, of Ely, is recovering from minor injuries after a car accident. His car went off County Road 3, into the left-hand ditch, traveled 460 feet through a soybean field, ripped through a wire fence, went 295 feet through a pasture, crashed through a board fence and finally slammed into a tree.

80 years ago (1943)

(Photo) Staff Sgt. Roy Schellin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Schellin, Route 6, Brainerd, has been wounded in action in the European theater, it was announced today. Sgt. Schellin is serving a a gunner in a bomber with the Eighth Bomber Group stationed in England. He was wounded July 14 and was awarded the Purple Heart.

100 years ago (1923)

KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
By Terry McCollough
