This Was Brainerd - July 26

JULY 26

20 years ago (2003)

Flyer Field in Little Falls turned into a hitter's dream and a pitcher's nightmare as Brainerd captured the American Legion baseball Subdistrict 6 playoff title. Brainerd and Little Falls combined for 35 hits and 32 runs as Brainerd won 20-12. Morgan Shepherd led Brainerd, going 5-for-7 with three RBIs.

30 years ago (1993)

Brainerd racers dominated the Super Stock division at North Central Speedway on Saturday. Defending champion Dave Johnson took the lead and held off Larry Schwendeman and Tom Thompson. Baxter's Greg Lindberg won the Street Stock division.

40 years ago (1983)

John P. Morgan, Jr., a convicted murderer who held a Wadena farm family hostage in 1977, believes he is ready to be released from Stillwater State Prison. But Elmer Wegscheid, whose family Morgan held at gunpoint for 36 hours, says “I see no reason why he should get preferential treatment.”

60 years ago (1963)

Clair Young, 31, of Ely, is recovering from minor injuries after a car accident. His car went off County Road 3, into the left-hand ditch, traveled 460 feet through a soybean field, ripped through a wire fence, went 295 feet through a pasture, crashed through a board fence and finally slammed into a tree.

80 years ago (1943)

(Photo) Staff Sgt. Roy Schellin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Schellin, Route 6, Brainerd, has been wounded in action in the European theater, it was announced today. Sgt. Schellin is serving a a gunner in a bomber with the Eighth Bomber Group stationed in England. He was wounded July 14 and was awarded the Purple Heart.

100 years ago (1923)

(Photo) Arriving in their specially built Ford buses, the Buxton (N.D.) High School band motored up 6th Street and were guided to their encampment at Lum Park. They quickly set up their seven tents. The band will perform tonight at Gregory Park at 8 p.m. The band's concerts in Minneapolis and St. Cloud were enthusiastically received.