This Was Brainerd - July 27

JULY 27

20 years ago (2003)

The Brainerd Dispatch intends to take legal action against the city after the city council met in closed session with their attorney to discuss a possible lawsuit by a Brainerd peace group. The city justified the closed meeting because they have a “strong indication” the group will sue them. The Dispatch has retained an attorney.

30 years ago (1993)

The county board is cracking down on illegal dumps and requiring property owners to clean them up or face penalties. There are several dumps that have enormous problems. One has hundreds of appliances and another has hundreds of garbage bags. Clean up cost is supposed to be footed by the property owner. But sometimes the county may have to pay.

40 years ago (1983)

Two young men from Park Rapids have been arrested in Utah and have confessed to holding up Casey's General Store on Washington Street July 9. They had held up a gas station in Utah using a pistol. They had robbed the Brainerd store at 4:30 p.m., showing the clerk a pistol and ordering her into the back room while they took money from the register.

60 years ago (1963)

Back-to-back two hitters by Jerry Lyscio and Fred Larson, who may be the state's best pitching pair, gave Brainerd the District 6 Legion baseball crown and a trip to the state tournament – only Brainerd's second trip. Lyscio struck out nine to top Bemidji 4-1. Then Larson fanned nine in the finals, stopping St. Cloud 8-0.

80 years ago (1943)

Approximately 75 percent of the rural telephones in the Brainerd area were out of service this morning following a storm with high winds and rain that swept over about 7 a.m. Falling trees and branches also knocked down city lines and put a number of local phones out of order.

100 years ago (1923)

Never has Gregory park seen such an audience as turned out for the Buxton High School band last night. Every parking space around the park was filled and a standing crowd several hundred feet in diameter crowded the bandstand. For 90 minutes the juvenile band enthralled the listeners, and a freewill offering brought in more than $105 for their expenses.