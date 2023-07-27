This Was Brainerd - July 27

JULY 27
20 years ago (2003)
The Brainerd Dispatch intends to take legal action against the city after the city council met in closed session with their attorney to discuss a possible lawsuit by a Brainerd peace group. The city justified the closed meeting because they have a “strong indication” the group will sue them. The Dispatch has retained an attorney.
30 years ago (1993)
The county board is cracking down on illegal dumps and requiring property owners to clean them up or face penalties. There are several dumps that have enormous problems. One has hundreds of appliances and another has hundreds of garbage bags. Clean up cost is supposed to be footed by the property owner. But sometimes the county may have to pay.
40 years ago (1983)
Two young men from Park Rapids have been arrested in Utah and have confessed to holding up Casey's General Store on Washington Street July 9. They had held up a gas station in Utah using a pistol. They had robbed the Brainerd store at 4:30 p.m., showing the clerk a pistol and ordering her into the back room while they took money from the register.
60 years ago (1963)
Back-to-back two hitters by Jerry Lyscio and Fred Larson, who may be the state's best pitching pair, gave Brainerd the District 6 Legion baseball crown and a trip to the state tournament – only Brainerd's second trip. Lyscio struck out nine to top Bemidji 4-1. Then Larson fanned nine in the finals, stopping St. Cloud 8-0.
80 years ago (1943)
Approximately 75 percent of the rural telephones in the Brainerd area were out of service this morning following a storm with high winds and rain that swept over about 7 a.m. Falling trees and branches also knocked down city lines and put a number of local phones out of order.
100 years ago (1923)
Never has Gregory park seen such an audience as turned out for the Buxton High School band last night. Every parking space around the park was filled and a standing crowd several hundred feet in diameter crowded the bandstand. For 90 minutes the juvenile band enthralled the listeners, and a freewill offering brought in more than $105 for their expenses.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.