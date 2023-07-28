Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

This Was Brainerd - July 28

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A person walks inside the Potlatch paper mills
Dispatch archives
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

JULY 28

20 years ago (2003)

Two area stock car racers won their first feature races of the season during Kids' Night at North Central Speedway. Louis Wermter of Pillager picked off the Pure Stock feature win, and Street Stock rookie Kevin Baron of Brainerd took a clean sweep with wins in the heat and feature races.

Read More TWB
Vintage cars are parked on South Sixth Street outside the multi-story downtown Brainerd buildings, including the Brainerd Dispatch building, Walgreens and Thrifty drug stores and other buildings.
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 27
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
23h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
A band from North Dakota camps at Lum Park.
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 26
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
1d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
A boy holds a trout.
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 25
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
2d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT

If the vote had been taken yesterday, the county would now own the old MnDOT complex on Laurel Street. During a committee discussion, three members spoke in favor because of need for storage and growth in the county. Mary Koep and Art Wagner were opposed, with Wagner saying we didn't need more space to handle the growth.

40 years ago (1983)

In the wake of cutbacks in custodial staff, a school board committee has recommended that a fee be charged to non-profit groups who now use elementary gymnasiums free. If adopted, the proposed $10 fee would be a revision to the district's Lighted School Program, which has allowed free use of gyms.

60 years ago (1963)

Flooded streets and no power highlighted a 4.20 inch downpour of rain that Brainerd received last night. Power was off in north Brainerd and parts of west Brainerd. Water flooded the intersection at 6th and Laurel Streets, where passing cars pushed waves over the curb and into the Cottage Grill and Maple Leaf Grill restaurants.

ADVERTISEMENT

80 years ago (1943)

Approximately 2,000 cans and jars of vegetables have been packed at the Brainerd Public Canning Center, according to Gerald McKay, chair of the center. One of the largest runs was yesterday with 400 cans produced. About 75 families have used the center, and the advancing growing season should increase demand.

100 years ago (1923)

The Northern Minn. Editorial Assn. spent yesterday morning touring the Northwest paper Co. mill in Brainerd and then went to Breezy Point Lodge for recreation. Capt. Billy Fawcett and wife gave the entire resort over to the editors, climaxing with a steak dinner and a standing ovation for the Fawcetts.

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: 
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: 
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: 
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: 
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
What To Read Next
Kids and cops play kickball.
Local
Community building with kickball and cops
9h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Suliman Tekalli
Arts and Entertainment
Intimate 'Songs without Words' at the Lakes Area Music Festival
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Pat and Donna Surface.
Arts and Entertainment
Pat and Donna Surface to perform at Music in the Park Series in Staples
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Barakat.JPG
Breaking News
Fargo
Police visited home of Fargo shooter in 2021 following concerns about guns and threats
10h ago
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
Kids and cops play kickball.
Local
Community building with kickball and cops
9h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Lehman tee shot
Sports
Area Golf: Cragun’s holds grand opening for new 36 holes
1d ago
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Get your last casts in! Voting ends 11:59 pm, July 31 in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal