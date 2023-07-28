This Was Brainerd - July 28

JULY 28
20 years ago (2003)
Two area stock car racers won their first feature races of the season during Kids' Night at North Central Speedway. Louis Wermter of Pillager picked off the Pure Stock feature win, and Street Stock rookie Kevin Baron of Brainerd took a clean sweep with wins in the heat and feature races.
30 years ago (1993)
If the vote had been taken yesterday, the county would now own the old MnDOT complex on Laurel Street. During a committee discussion, three members spoke in favor because of need for storage and growth in the county. Mary Koep and Art Wagner were opposed, with Wagner saying we didn't need more space to handle the growth.
40 years ago (1983)
In the wake of cutbacks in custodial staff, a school board committee has recommended that a fee be charged to non-profit groups who now use elementary gymnasiums free. If adopted, the proposed $10 fee would be a revision to the district's Lighted School Program, which has allowed free use of gyms.
60 years ago (1963)
Flooded streets and no power highlighted a 4.20 inch downpour of rain that Brainerd received last night. Power was off in north Brainerd and parts of west Brainerd. Water flooded the intersection at 6th and Laurel Streets, where passing cars pushed waves over the curb and into the Cottage Grill and Maple Leaf Grill restaurants.
80 years ago (1943)
Approximately 2,000 cans and jars of vegetables have been packed at the Brainerd Public Canning Center, according to Gerald McKay, chair of the center. One of the largest runs was yesterday with 400 cans produced. About 75 families have used the center, and the advancing growing season should increase demand.
100 years ago (1923)
The Northern Minn. Editorial Assn. spent yesterday morning touring the Northwest paper Co. mill in Brainerd and then went to Breezy Point Lodge for recreation. Capt. Billy Fawcett and wife gave the entire resort over to the editors, climaxing with a steak dinner and a standing ovation for the Fawcetts.
