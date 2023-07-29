Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

This Was Brainerd - July 29

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A man holds a largemouth bass he caught on Upper Cullen Lake.
Dan Managlia, of Illinois, caught this 6-4 largemouth bass – one of the largest entered in a local contest this season – at Upper Cullen Lake two days ago, fishing out of Harcey's Resort. He entered it in the King's Sporting Goods contest.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM

JULY 29

20 years ago (2003)

A 70-year-old Pine River man is in custody after leading law officers on a pursuit through the cities of Nisswa, Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point. After swerving across lanes on Hwy 371, the driver raced north to Pequot and then east on CR 11. The driver was often in the wrong lane, forcing oncoming drivers off the road.

Read More TWB
A person walks inside the Potlatch paper mills
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 28
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
1d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Vintage cars are parked on South Sixth Street outside the multi-story downtown Brainerd buildings, including the Brainerd Dispatch building, Walgreens and Thrifty drug stores and other buildings.
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 27
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
2d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
A band from North Dakota camps at Lum Park.
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 26
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
3d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT

About a mile east of Lastrup on Hwy 27, a road where you're more likely to see cows than vehicles, lays the 11-acre site the Air Force has leased to build a 299-foot GWEN tower that will be part of the government's early warning system. Neighbors would prefer it be placed on government land, away from people.

40 years ago (1983)

Claiming it would be like “declaring war” on area school districts, a school board committee has rejected a tuition break for non-residents who want to send their children to school here. A Pillager couple said that district had cut its budget to the bone and did not afford their children a quality education. Pillager would not authorize a transfer to Brainerd.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Dan Managlia, of Illinois, caught this 6-4 largemouth bass – one of the largest entered in a local contest this season – at Upper Cullen Lake two days ago, fishing out of Harcey's Resort. He entered it in the King's Sporting Goods contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

80 years ago (1943)

A ruling today by Minnesota Atty. Gen. J.A.A. Burnquist paves the way for state motorists to operate in 1944 with just a single license plate. In a letter to the Secretary of State, Burnquist said that an executive order from Washington to save steel took precedence over Minn. law requiring two license plates.

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) Stop-Look-Read! Every sale final, no exchanges, no refunds. Three day only! Doors open at 9 a.m. tomorrow. Only 15 customers allowed in the store at a time. Select what you want, bring it to the desk and make an offer. If it's close to reasonable, the goods are yours. Salvage Sale Co. - 5th and Laurel Streets.

ADVERTISEMENT

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: 
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: 
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: 
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: 
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
What To Read Next
Kids and cops play kickball.
Local
Community building with kickball and cops
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Suliman Tekalli
Arts and Entertainment
Intimate 'Songs without Words' at the Lakes Area Music Festival
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Pat and Donna Surface.
Arts and Entertainment
Pat and Donna Surface to perform at Music in the Park Series in Staples
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Crow Wing County District Court.
Local
Brainerd man receives 10 years probation on sexual assault charges
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Kelsey Bean Madisen Watson Photography Summer 2023.jpg
Members Only
Local
Lake Country Faces: New owner keeping The Chocolate Ox tradition alive
Jul 21
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum, Little Falls, in summer.
Local
Weyerhaeuser Museum Riverbank Restoration Project recommended for state funding
22h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Get your last casts in! Voting ends 11:59 pm, July 31 in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal