This Was Brainerd - July 29

JULY 29
20 years ago (2003)
A 70-year-old Pine River man is in custody after leading law officers on a pursuit through the cities of Nisswa, Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point. After swerving across lanes on Hwy 371, the driver raced north to Pequot and then east on CR 11. The driver was often in the wrong lane, forcing oncoming drivers off the road.
30 years ago (1993)
About a mile east of Lastrup on Hwy 27, a road where you're more likely to see cows than vehicles, lays the 11-acre site the Air Force has leased to build a 299-foot GWEN tower that will be part of the government's early warning system. Neighbors would prefer it be placed on government land, away from people.
40 years ago (1983)
Claiming it would be like “declaring war” on area school districts, a school board committee has rejected a tuition break for non-residents who want to send their children to school here. A Pillager couple said that district had cut its budget to the bone and did not afford their children a quality education. Pillager would not authorize a transfer to Brainerd.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) Dan Managlia, of Illinois, caught this 6-4 largemouth bass – one of the largest entered in a local contest this season – at Upper Cullen Lake two days ago, fishing out of Harcey's Resort. He entered it in the King's Sporting Goods contest.
80 years ago (1943)
A ruling today by Minnesota Atty. Gen. J.A.A. Burnquist paves the way for state motorists to operate in 1944 with just a single license plate. In a letter to the Secretary of State, Burnquist said that an executive order from Washington to save steel took precedence over Minn. law requiring two license plates.
100 years ago (1923)
(Adv.) Stop-Look-Read! Every sale final, no exchanges, no refunds. Three day only! Doors open at 9 a.m. tomorrow. Only 15 customers allowed in the store at a time. Select what you want, bring it to the desk and make an offer. If it's close to reasonable, the goods are yours. Salvage Sale Co. - 5th and Laurel Streets.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.