This Was Brainerd - July 29

JULY 29

20 years ago (2003)

A 70-year-old Pine River man is in custody after leading law officers on a pursuit through the cities of Nisswa, Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point. After swerving across lanes on Hwy 371, the driver raced north to Pequot and then east on CR 11. The driver was often in the wrong lane, forcing oncoming drivers off the road.

30 years ago (1993)

About a mile east of Lastrup on Hwy 27, a road where you're more likely to see cows than vehicles, lays the 11-acre site the Air Force has leased to build a 299-foot GWEN tower that will be part of the government's early warning system. Neighbors would prefer it be placed on government land, away from people.

40 years ago (1983)

Claiming it would be like “declaring war” on area school districts, a school board committee has rejected a tuition break for non-residents who want to send their children to school here. A Pillager couple said that district had cut its budget to the bone and did not afford their children a quality education. Pillager would not authorize a transfer to Brainerd.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Dan Managlia, of Illinois, caught this 6-4 largemouth bass – one of the largest entered in a local contest this season – at Upper Cullen Lake two days ago, fishing out of Harcey's Resort. He entered it in the King's Sporting Goods contest.

80 years ago (1943)

A ruling today by Minnesota Atty. Gen. J.A.A. Burnquist paves the way for state motorists to operate in 1944 with just a single license plate. In a letter to the Secretary of State, Burnquist said that an executive order from Washington to save steel took precedence over Minn. law requiring two license plates.

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) Stop-Look-Read! Every sale final, no exchanges, no refunds. Three day only! Doors open at 9 a.m. tomorrow. Only 15 customers allowed in the store at a time. Select what you want, bring it to the desk and make an offer. If it's close to reasonable, the goods are yours. Salvage Sale Co. - 5th and Laurel Streets.

