This Was Brainerd - July 3

JULY 3
20 years ago (2003)
The Brainerd Area Coalition for Peace was denied a spot in tomorrow's July 4th parade because of safety, but offered a place to display their signs, said parade director Nancy Cross after consulting with Police Chief John Bolduc and City Attorney Tom Fitzpatrick. Larry Fisk, spokesman for BACP, raised the possibility of legal action.
30 years ago (1993)
A rash of explosive mixtures, usually put into soda bottles, has been sweeping the nation and has finally reached this area, says Tom Mehr of the Brainerd Police. He has had three complaints on “Soda Bottle Bombs” or “Drano Bombs. Serious injury can result to the often youthful perpetrators.
40 years ago (1983)
(Adv.) Take a Break with “Mom's No-Kidding Lunch Special!” Eat at Mulligan's and let your kids swim free in our pool. Lifeguard on duty at all times. Mulligan's Restaurant and Lounge, overlooking the Brainerd Golf Course.
60 years ago (1963)
Brainerd's American Legion team parlayed 11 hits, eight walks and six Little Falls' errors into a 16-2 triumph here yesterday. Alan Jensen, a former Pony League star, made his debut as a Brainerd pitcher a success, threw a three-hitter and struck out six of the first seven batters he faced.
80 years ago (1943)
The new Brainerd public canning center, for the free use of all residents of Brainerd and vicinity, was opened this morning at 416 S. 6th Street. The center is under the supervision of Miss Dorothy Castle, home economics teacher at C-I High School. Patrons must bring their own produce to be canned. Mrs. C.A. Wilkins, canning peas, was first in line.
100 years ago (1923)
It was a strenuous game for Brainerd's own Leslie “Bullet Joe” Bush as he pitched the NY Yankees to a 10-9 win over Philadelphia. Bush gave up 16 hits, struck out five and walked two. He was spiked in the knee while covering the plate, helped turn a double play, and it was his home run that provided the winning margin.
