Community

This Was Brainerd - July 31

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

With a fenced park area in the foreground, the three story brick Ransford hotel dominates the corner across the street.
The Ransford Hotel on South Sixth Street in Brainerd was built in 1904 for about $100,000 and constructed by Ransford R. Wise, who was also part of the group behind the construction of the Iron Exchange building in Brainerd. Constructed from red bricks near the start of the 20th century, it was condemned in 1972 and finally demolished three years later.<br/>
Dispatch archive
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

JULY 31

20 years ago (2003)

The final leg of a four-lane route from Little Falls to Baxter on Hwy 371 was one of 12 highway projects placed on an accelerated schedule today by Gov. Tim Pawlenty and MnDOT. State officials said the eight-mile segment just north of Little Falls was moved up from 2006 to 2005 and the construction period shortened.

A man holds a largemouth bass he caught on Upper Cullen Lake.
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 29
2d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
A person walks inside the Potlatch paper mills
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 28
3d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

The Brainerd sophomore VFW baseball team lost to Holdingford 4-2 and to Little Falls 3-2 in the North District 6 VFW tournament. Brainerd, with a record of 28-4, is thus eliminated from the double elimination tournament, but will still compete in the state tournament as the host team.

40 years ago (1983)

Following an eight-day investigation, the DNR nabbed a fishing party from Illinois and Iowa with 200 northerns in their possession – 170 over the limit. DNR authorities said “we didn't even bother to start counting the walleyes.” The arrest at Big Sandy Lake was part of a state crackdown on over-limit fishing violations.

60 years ago (1963)

Adjustments have been made to the wages of 10 Water and Light employees after a walk-out was averted when the board and the city council agreed to a six percent wage increase. As an example, the lead line crewman goes from $2.85 to $3.03 per hour, and the water foreman goes from $2.45 to $2.75 per hour.

80 years ago (1943)

Sgt. Wallace Goodrich of Merrifield, a member of the 194th Tank Battalion, has died of disease in a Japanese prison camp according to word received from the War Dept. by his parents. Capt. Edward Burke, also of the 194th Tank Battalion, is in a Jap prison camp in Osaka, Japan, it was learned today by his wife, Pernina.

100 years ago (1923)

Baxter Randolph and George Pratt, two 14-year-old Brainerd boys who are on a hiking trip to the West Coast, are reported as being in Butte, Mont. today. They spent the past week in Yellowstone National Park. They expect to arrive in Seattle late next week.

3/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
14/46:
14/46: 
18/46:
18/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
33/46:
33/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
