This Was Brainerd - July 31

JULY 31

20 years ago (2003)

The final leg of a four-lane route from Little Falls to Baxter on Hwy 371 was one of 12 highway projects placed on an accelerated schedule today by Gov. Tim Pawlenty and MnDOT. State officials said the eight-mile segment just north of Little Falls was moved up from 2006 to 2005 and the construction period shortened.

30 years ago (1993)

The Brainerd sophomore VFW baseball team lost to Holdingford 4-2 and to Little Falls 3-2 in the North District 6 VFW tournament. Brainerd, with a record of 28-4, is thus eliminated from the double elimination tournament, but will still compete in the state tournament as the host team.

40 years ago (1983)

Following an eight-day investigation, the DNR nabbed a fishing party from Illinois and Iowa with 200 northerns in their possession – 170 over the limit. DNR authorities said “we didn't even bother to start counting the walleyes.” The arrest at Big Sandy Lake was part of a state crackdown on over-limit fishing violations.

60 years ago (1963)

Adjustments have been made to the wages of 10 Water and Light employees after a walk-out was averted when the board and the city council agreed to a six percent wage increase. As an example, the lead line crewman goes from $2.85 to $3.03 per hour, and the water foreman goes from $2.45 to $2.75 per hour.

80 years ago (1943)

Sgt. Wallace Goodrich of Merrifield, a member of the 194th Tank Battalion, has died of disease in a Japanese prison camp according to word received from the War Dept. by his parents. Capt. Edward Burke, also of the 194th Tank Battalion, is in a Jap prison camp in Osaka, Japan, it was learned today by his wife, Pernina.

100 years ago (1923)

Baxter Randolph and George Pratt, two 14-year-old Brainerd boys who are on a hiking trip to the West Coast, are reported as being in Butte, Mont. today. They spent the past week in Yellowstone National Park. They expect to arrive in Seattle late next week.