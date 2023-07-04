Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

This Was Brainerd - July 4

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A church bell in a steeple.
Church bells in Brainerd rang at 1 p.m. today for a four-minute period as part of a nationwide program called “Bells to Ring for Freedom.” Pictured is the bell tower at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. St. Paul's rector, the Rev Edward G. Barrow, will play a 15-minute concert on the carillon bells at the courthouse after the bell ringing.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:00 AM

JULY 4

20 years ago (2003)

The Blues Brothers are back! Jake and Elwood (played by Matt Cooper and Erik Paulson) were holiday highlights at parades in Brainerd, Pequot Lakes and Nisswa. The reprise of the movie theme was the brainchild of Dave and Amy Borash, who cajoled 14 friends and musicians to dust off instruments and perform – to huge applause.

30 years ago (1993)

Brainerd's Justin Kieffer is one of 180 hockey players invited to try out for the U.S. Junior Olympic Hockey Team in Lake Placid, New York. If he is selected there, Kieffer would go to the Olympic training facility in Colorado Springs to try for the final squad of 20.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photos) Bud Willis of Brainerd is retiring after 37 years as an employee and later manager of Standard Lumber Co. in Brainerd. He started in Brainerd in 1945, went to Appleton in 1950, then returning to Brainerd in 1956. He'll be replaced as manager by Truett Stoneberg of Brainerd.

Photos of two men who work at a Brainerd business.
Bud Willis of Brainerd is retiring after 37 years as an employee and later manager of Standard Lumber Co. in Brainerd. He started in Brainerd in 1945, went to Appleton in 1950, then returning to Brainerd in 1956. He'll be replaced as manager by Truett Stoneberg of Brainerd.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Church bells in Brainerd rang at 1 p.m. today for a four-minute period as part of a nationwide program called “Bells to Ring for Freedom.” Pictured is the bell tower at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. St. Paul's rector, the Rev Edward G. Barrow, will play a 15-minute concert on the carillon bells at the courthouse after the bell ringing.

80 years ago (1943)

Caroline Walz, county nurse, made her annual report to the county board based on nine months figures. She was out with illness for three months. There were 111 visits for polio, scarlet fever, measles, etc. There were 79 school inspections, 1,843 students checked and 389 children vaccinated.

100 years ago (1923)

On the Girl Scout hike to Merrifield yesterday, Patrol Leader Geneva Johnson, with Madeleine Walenta and Lucille Cardle, hiked the 9-1/2 miles in two hours. They left the Congregational Church at 7:15 a.m. and arrived in Merrifield at 9:15, an hour ahead of the other hikers. They went non-stop and felt no fatigue.

8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
