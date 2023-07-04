This Was Brainerd - July 4

JULY 4

20 years ago (2003)

The Blues Brothers are back! Jake and Elwood (played by Matt Cooper and Erik Paulson) were holiday highlights at parades in Brainerd, Pequot Lakes and Nisswa. The reprise of the movie theme was the brainchild of Dave and Amy Borash, who cajoled 14 friends and musicians to dust off instruments and perform – to huge applause.

30 years ago (1993)

Brainerd's Justin Kieffer is one of 180 hockey players invited to try out for the U.S. Junior Olympic Hockey Team in Lake Placid, New York. If he is selected there, Kieffer would go to the Olympic training facility in Colorado Springs to try for the final squad of 20.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photos) Bud Willis of Brainerd is retiring after 37 years as an employee and later manager of Standard Lumber Co. in Brainerd. He started in Brainerd in 1945, went to Appleton in 1950, then returning to Brainerd in 1956. He'll be replaced as manager by Truett Stoneberg of Brainerd.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Church bells in Brainerd rang at 1 p.m. today for a four-minute period as part of a nationwide program called “Bells to Ring for Freedom.” Pictured is the bell tower at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. St. Paul's rector, the Rev Edward G. Barrow, will play a 15-minute concert on the carillon bells at the courthouse after the bell ringing.

80 years ago (1943)

Caroline Walz, county nurse, made her annual report to the county board based on nine months figures. She was out with illness for three months. There were 111 visits for polio, scarlet fever, measles, etc. There were 79 school inspections, 1,843 students checked and 389 children vaccinated.

100 years ago (1923)

On the Girl Scout hike to Merrifield yesterday, Patrol Leader Geneva Johnson, with Madeleine Walenta and Lucille Cardle, hiked the 9-1/2 miles in two hours. They left the Congregational Church at 7:15 a.m. and arrived in Merrifield at 9:15, an hour ahead of the other hikers. They went non-stop and felt no fatigue.