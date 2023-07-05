This Was Brainerd - July 5

JULY 5
20 years ago (2003)
Tens of thousands of fireworks fans packed the Brainerd football field, the hill behind the high school and the field south of downtown. The music-driven fireworks display for the American Celebration had a few glitches, but after the grand finale there was a standing ovation across the crowd.
30 years ago (1993)
When the last of the 106 units in the Brainerd July 4th parade had passed, 3,000 numbered rubber ducks were dumped off the Laurel Street Bridge into the Mississippi River. Plans went awry when all the ducks cruised past the Kiwanis Park finish line. The last ducks were captured with nets at 10:30 p.m.
40 years ago (1983)
After a year-long search, Brainerd has a new fire chief. Robert Hannon, a 56-year-old veteran Minneapolis firefighter, and the city council's top choice, officially accepted the post last night. At the same meeting, the council announced the retirement of 23-year veteran police detective Don Christensen.
60 years ago (1963)
(Adv.) Golf! - at the Birch Bay Golf Club, west side of Gull Lake. Free Golf Clinic on Monday, July 8th. For Ladies at 10 a.m.; Juniors at 2 p.m. with Red Ledding – Class “A” PGA Pro. Golf Green Fees: $2.00 all day - $1.00 after 5 p.m.
80 years ago (1943)
The county selective service board today took steps to reply to dozens of letters from county residents inquiring about the draft status of men who have not been called into service. Most of the letters are from husbands or parents of service members, and are anonymous. The board says it would respond to letters if the writers identified themselves.
100 years ago (1923)
The celebration of July Fourth in Brainerd brought a large crowd which took advantage of the facilities at Lum Park, and the pavilion came in handy when showers appeared. In spite of the rain the Chautauqua at the New Park Theatre was crowded for both afternoon and evening performances. The event concludes today.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.