This Was Brainerd - July 5

JULY 5

20 years ago (2003)

Tens of thousands of fireworks fans packed the Brainerd football field, the hill behind the high school and the field south of downtown. The music-driven fireworks display for the American Celebration had a few glitches, but after the grand finale there was a standing ovation across the crowd.

30 years ago (1993)

When the last of the 106 units in the Brainerd July 4th parade had passed, 3,000 numbered rubber ducks were dumped off the Laurel Street Bridge into the Mississippi River. Plans went awry when all the ducks cruised past the Kiwanis Park finish line. The last ducks were captured with nets at 10:30 p.m.

40 years ago (1983)

After a year-long search, Brainerd has a new fire chief. Robert Hannon, a 56-year-old veteran Minneapolis firefighter, and the city council's top choice, officially accepted the post last night. At the same meeting, the council announced the retirement of 23-year veteran police detective Don Christensen.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Golf! - at the Birch Bay Golf Club, west side of Gull Lake. Free Golf Clinic on Monday, July 8th. For Ladies at 10 a.m.; Juniors at 2 p.m. with Red Ledding – Class “A” PGA Pro. Golf Green Fees: $2.00 all day - $1.00 after 5 p.m.

80 years ago (1943)

The county selective service board today took steps to reply to dozens of letters from county residents inquiring about the draft status of men who have not been called into service. Most of the letters are from husbands or parents of service members, and are anonymous. The board says it would respond to letters if the writers identified themselves.

100 years ago (1923)

The celebration of July Fourth in Brainerd brought a large crowd which took advantage of the facilities at Lum Park, and the pavilion came in handy when showers appeared. In spite of the rain the Chautauqua at the New Park Theatre was crowded for both afternoon and evening performances. The event concludes today.