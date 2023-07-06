Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

This Was Brainerd - July 6

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A three story school building.jpg
...
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM

JULY 6

20 years ago (2003)

More than 100 Nokay Lake Twp. residents have signed a petition against This Old Farm being zoned commercial for the operation of rides and attractions from Paul Bunyan Amusement Park. The Paul Bunyan and Babe statues will also move there and will be owned by the Brainerd theater group “Rhythm of the Rails.”

30 years ago (1993)

The Brainerd city council is trying to build “sewer bridges” to an island in the center of the city. The “island” is a six-block area that is without city sanitary sewer service. Homes there, built on land owned by the BN Railroad, are served by private septic systems.

40 years ago (1983)

A freak lightning strike killed 15 head of cattle at a South Long Lake area farm. Steve Sieve said, “They were all huddled together under a tree. You could see where the lightning bolt came down the side of the tree.” The loss is estimated to be $7,000.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Now Showing: At the Brainerd Theatre it's the internationally acclaimed hit - “The Longest Day,” starring John Wayne and an all-star cast. One show only at 8 p.m. At the Gull Drive-In Theatre see “To Kill a Mockingbird,” starring Gregory Peck, Academy Award winner for Best Actor.

80 years ago (1943)

Brainerd, Crow Wing County and the nation experienced one of the safest, sanest July 4ths on record, even though record crowds were on holiday here. There were no auto accidents in the city, no major crashes in the county and hospitals were quiet. The state 35 mph speed limit helped. Despite thousands at area lakes there were no drownings.

100 years ago (1923)

Pitching airtight ball for 15 innings, and hammering a home run himself in the eighth inning, Bullet Joe Bush of Brainerd won a thrilling game for the Yankees over Washington on July 4th. The score was tied at 1-1 in the ninth and they battled on even terms until the 15th when Babe Ruth hit a home run for the win. Bush had three hits.

By Terry McCollough
