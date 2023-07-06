This Was Brainerd - July 6

JULY 6
20 years ago (2003)
More than 100 Nokay Lake Twp. residents have signed a petition against This Old Farm being zoned commercial for the operation of rides and attractions from Paul Bunyan Amusement Park. The Paul Bunyan and Babe statues will also move there and will be owned by the Brainerd theater group “Rhythm of the Rails.”
30 years ago (1993)
The Brainerd city council is trying to build “sewer bridges” to an island in the center of the city. The “island” is a six-block area that is without city sanitary sewer service. Homes there, built on land owned by the BN Railroad, are served by private septic systems.
40 years ago (1983)
A freak lightning strike killed 15 head of cattle at a South Long Lake area farm. Steve Sieve said, “They were all huddled together under a tree. You could see where the lightning bolt came down the side of the tree.” The loss is estimated to be $7,000.
60 years ago (1963)
(Adv.) Now Showing: At the Brainerd Theatre it's the internationally acclaimed hit - “The Longest Day,” starring John Wayne and an all-star cast. One show only at 8 p.m. At the Gull Drive-In Theatre see “To Kill a Mockingbird,” starring Gregory Peck, Academy Award winner for Best Actor.
80 years ago (1943)
Brainerd, Crow Wing County and the nation experienced one of the safest, sanest July 4ths on record, even though record crowds were on holiday here. There were no auto accidents in the city, no major crashes in the county and hospitals were quiet. The state 35 mph speed limit helped. Despite thousands at area lakes there were no drownings.
100 years ago (1923)
Pitching airtight ball for 15 innings, and hammering a home run himself in the eighth inning, Bullet Joe Bush of Brainerd won a thrilling game for the Yankees over Washington on July 4th. The score was tied at 1-1 in the ninth and they battled on even terms until the 15th when Babe Ruth hit a home run for the win. Bush had three hits.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.