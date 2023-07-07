This Was Brainerd - July 7

JULY 7
20 years ago (2003)
Because of the possibility of a lawsuit against the city by the Brainerd Coalition for Peace, the city council was advised to be circumspect in its discussion of the July 4th parade, or not discuss it at all. The BACP was denied a spot in the parade but offered a place to display their signs. The parade denial has drawn many negative comments.
30 years ago (1993)
County Attorney Jack Graham filed suit against the county board for hiring Tom Fitzpatrick to handle union and personnel matters without consulting him. Judge Larry Jorgenson has issued a summary judgment saying the board had the right to hire Fitzpatrick. Graham says he will ask for a clarification.
40 years ago (1983)
Judi Smith of Brainerd has been selected as administrative assistant in charge of member services and communications at the Brainerd Area Chamber, announced Doug Frazior, chamber executive VP. Smith previously worked as chamber office manager in 1973-77.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) Private First Class Donald Trusty (front) and his father, Master Sergeant Chalmer Trusty, both of Route 2, Fort Ripley, were among the members of Brainerd's Co. A, 367th Engineer Battalion who recently attended their annual two week summer training at Camp McCoy, Wisc.
80 years ago (1943)
Brainerd Dispatch carrier boys, in their drive for “Smokes for Yanks,” raised more than $353 from their customers – enough to purchase 141,200 cigarettes. The packs of cigarettes will go to fighting men and women with a sticker saying they came from Brainerd. Over 1,200 people made contributions to the campaign.
100 years ago (1923)
Mike Laner appeared in municipal court and paid a fine of $100 plus $6 in costs after pleading guilty to making beer at his place on Red Sand Lake. Also appearing was Mrs. Zakonic of Trommald, charged with manufacturing liquor. In a raid, officers found an operating still and eight gallons of moonshine at her home.
