This Was Brainerd - July 8

Northland Arboretum plans to construct a $1 million Trailhead Services Building and has already raised the majority of the funds. Kaye LaFrance, Arb executive director, updated the county board and asked for their support. The facility will be located near the DNR parking lot at the head of the Paul Bunyan State Trail.
Serious liability issues could arise if the sheriff's office is not authorized to purchase new patrol cars. Sheriff Dick Ross told the county board that some of his cars have 175,000 miles and have to run up to 120 mph. Commissioner Mary Koep replied that deputies should take care of their cars “instead of driving like hell knowing you'll get a new one next year.”
40 years ago (1983)
(Photos) A walleye weighing 10-13 was caught by Barb Cote of Brainerd using a leech in 20 feet of water. This 16-10 lake trout was caught by Mary Davis of Pine River. She used an Apex spoon and was guided by Pete Hanson.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) Mel Stone of Minneapolis scored a first in Brainerd fishing contests by entering two large northern pike on the same day. The pair weighed a total of 28-1/2 pounds and each was caught on a Flatfish lure at Wilkins Lake yesterday. The largest scaled 15-6, the other was 13-3.
80 years ago (1943)
The dogs of Brainerd are facing some strict regulations under a new ordinance from the city council last night. If finally adopted it will raise license fees from $2 to $2.50 for males, and from $3 to $5 for females. It would also establish a city-run pound where stray dogs would be kept for seven days before being disposed of.
100 years ago (1923)
(Adv.) Drink the “Braino” Brand of Soft Drinks! Made right here in Brainerd from the purest flavors and cane sugar, and using our pure artesian well water at the bottling plant at 1607 S. 7th Street. Coca-Cola syrup is shipped from Atlanta and bottled and distributed here. Brainerd Bottling Works – J.F. Cibuzar, Proprietor.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.