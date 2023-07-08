This Was Brainerd - July 8

JULY 8

20 years ago (2003)

Northland Arboretum plans to construct a $1 million Trailhead Services Building and has already raised the majority of the funds. Kaye LaFrance, Arb executive director, updated the county board and asked for their support. The facility will be located near the DNR parking lot at the head of the Paul Bunyan State Trail.

30 years ago (1993)

Serious liability issues could arise if the sheriff's office is not authorized to purchase new patrol cars. Sheriff Dick Ross told the county board that some of his cars have 175,000 miles and have to run up to 120 mph. Commissioner Mary Koep replied that deputies should take care of their cars “instead of driving like hell knowing you'll get a new one next year.”

40 years ago (1983)

(Photos) A walleye weighing 10-13 was caught by Barb Cote of Brainerd using a leech in 20 feet of water. This 16-10 lake trout was caught by Mary Davis of Pine River. She used an Apex spoon and was guided by Pete Hanson.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Mel Stone of Minneapolis scored a first in Brainerd fishing contests by entering two large northern pike on the same day. The pair weighed a total of 28-1/2 pounds and each was caught on a Flatfish lure at Wilkins Lake yesterday. The largest scaled 15-6, the other was 13-3.

80 years ago (1943)

The dogs of Brainerd are facing some strict regulations under a new ordinance from the city council last night. If finally adopted it will raise license fees from $2 to $2.50 for males, and from $3 to $5 for females. It would also establish a city-run pound where stray dogs would be kept for seven days before being disposed of.

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) Drink the “Braino” Brand of Soft Drinks! Made right here in Brainerd from the purest flavors and cane sugar, and using our pure artesian well water at the bottling plant at 1607 S. 7th Street. Coca-Cola syrup is shipped from Atlanta and bottled and distributed here. Brainerd Bottling Works – J.F. Cibuzar, Proprietor.

