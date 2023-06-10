This Was Brainerd - June 10

JUNE 10
20 years ago (2003)
Paul Bunyan's owner, Don McFarland, of Paul Bunyan Amusement Center, said the iconic statue would not be going to the Brainerd Chamber's tourism welcome center, due to open next year south of Brainerd. He said he's more interested in having the statue – and Babe the Blue Ox – go where some of his current employees can find summer jobs.
30 years ago (1993)
Warriors Ann Broneak and Leah Kinney have been named to the Central Lakes All-Conference softball team. Brainerd's Ben Houle, Bob Day and Dan Wise were named to the CLC All-Conference baseball team.
40 years ago (1983)
(Photo) Taking aim at the Nisswa Jaycees “Fun Days” dunking booth is Bob Sheplee, president of the Nisswa Chamber. Supplying softballs is Jaycees president Ken Jones. Holding the seat of honor in the dunking booth is Bill Svendsen, carnival chairperson.
60 years ago (1963)
A live mortar shell was found under the Gull River bridge on Hwy 210 by Gary Thrun, 17, who was skin diving in the river. He took it to local diver Bill Matthies, who called in Police Chief Louis Rofidal and Camp Ripley personnel. They said it was a practice round, but still dangerous. Further diving found no other shells at the bridge.
80 years ago (1943)
Resort owners of the Brainerd area, through their Minn. Resort Assn., appealed to congress to aid this locality during the 1943 tourist season. They are appealing for adequate rationing for gasoline to allow vacationers to travel here. State tourism officers Alex Ruttger and Jack Madden sent telegrams to the Minn. congressional delegation.
100 years ago (1923)
A large motor boat passed through Brainerd by rail, bound for Walker. The $15,000 boat is owned by John Andrus, Jr., of Minneapolis and is to be used at his summer home on Leech Lake. It is 40 feet long, with a beam of 9-1/2 feet, finished in solid mahogany and with a spacious cabin. Its engine is a 12-cylinder Liberty airplane engine of 450 hp.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.