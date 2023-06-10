99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
This Was Brainerd - June 10

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

JUNE 10

20 years ago (2003)

Paul Bunyan's owner, Don McFarland, of Paul Bunyan Amusement Center, said the iconic statue would not be going to the Brainerd Chamber's tourism welcome center, due to open next year south of Brainerd. He said he's more interested in having the statue – and Babe the Blue Ox – go where some of his current employees can find summer jobs.

0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
30 years ago (1993)

Warriors Ann Broneak and Leah Kinney have been named to the Central Lakes All-Conference softball team. Brainerd's Ben Houle, Bob Day and Dan Wise were named to the CLC All-Conference baseball team.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Taking aim at the Nisswa Jaycees “Fun Days” dunking booth is Bob Sheplee, president of the Nisswa Chamber. Supplying softballs is Jaycees president Ken Jones. Holding the seat of honor in the dunking booth is Bill Svendsen, carnival chairperson.

60 years ago (1963)

A live mortar shell was found under the Gull River bridge on Hwy 210 by Gary Thrun, 17, who was skin diving in the river. He took it to local diver Bill Matthies, who called in Police Chief Louis Rofidal and Camp Ripley personnel. They said it was a practice round, but still dangerous. Further diving found no other shells at the bridge.

80 years ago (1943)

Resort owners of the Brainerd area, through their Minn. Resort Assn., appealed to congress to aid this locality during the 1943 tourist season. They are appealing for adequate rationing for gasoline to allow vacationers to travel here. State tourism officers Alex Ruttger and Jack Madden sent telegrams to the Minn. congressional delegation.

100 years ago (1923)

A large motor boat passed through Brainerd by rail, bound for Walker. The $15,000 boat is owned by John Andrus, Jr., of Minneapolis and is to be used at his summer home on Leech Lake. It is 40 feet long, with a beam of 9-1/2 feet, finished in solid mahogany and with a spacious cabin. Its engine is a 12-cylinder Liberty airplane engine of 450 hp.

By Terry McCollough
