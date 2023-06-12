This Was Brainerd - June 12

JUNE 12

20 years ago (2003)

A $35.8 million proposal that includes $12 million for a 65,000-square-foot justice center was put on the table at a planning session for the county board to review. The county's building committee has been working hard on the building project for more than a year. The justice center would be built on Laurel St. across from the court house.

30 years ago (1993)

The problem is that Northern Waste Systems' recycling customers in Brainerd and Baxter were trained too well. The garbage/recyclable hauler converted to a commingled system in March, but customers continue to do it the old way. Rather than separating into cans, plastic, glass, etc. they can just throw them into one bin.

40 years ago (1983)

Warrior senior Nina Borgwarth won the 200-meter low hurdles title at the state Class AA track meet in a time of 29.14. She was second in that event last year in 29.32. Borgwarth won the 100-meter hurdles last year in 14.40 seconds, but couldn't repeat, finishing second this year in 14.43.

1 / 46: 2 / 46: 3 / 46: 4 / 46: 5 / 46: 6 / 46: 7 / 46: 8 / 46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine. 9 / 46: 10 / 46: 11 / 46: 12 / 46: 13 / 46: 14 / 46: 15 / 46: 16 / 46: 17 / 46: 18 / 46: 19 / 46: 20 / 46: 21 / 46: 22 / 46: 23 / 46: 24 / 46: 25 / 46: 26 / 46: 27 / 46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994. 28 / 46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994. 29 / 46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971. 30 / 46: 31 / 46: 32 / 46: 33 / 46: 34 / 46: 35 / 46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives 36 / 46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033 37 / 46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. 38 / 46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. 39 / 46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. 40 / 46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994. 41 / 46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc. 42 / 46: Brainerd Dispatch archives 43 / 46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18. 44 / 46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd. 45 / 46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities. 46 / 46:

60 years ago (1963)

A Hackensack man, Oral Zaffke, 44, is in serious condition at St. Joseph's Hospital after being shot by his wife, also 44. He was fixing a tire outside the tavern-filling station they own when she shot him twice with a .38 caliber revolver. Sheriff Buck Simpson said, “They are nice people and always seemed to get along well.”

80 years ago (1943)

Water from Gull Lake and the Gull River, which has submerged the Pine Beach Road to Gull Lake for more than a week, was slowly receding today according to the county engineer. But once the water lowers it will still be necessary to repair the hole blasted in the road to relieve pressure on the bridge, and to repair the approaches to the bridge that had washed out.

100 years ago (1923)

The state's finest trap shooters motored down from Breezy Point today for a one-day registered shoot at the Brainerd Gun Club. The event, a 200-bird shoot with $150 added money, will serve as practice for the Minn. State Championship slated for June 13-16 at Capt. Billy Fawcett's Breezy Point Lodge.

