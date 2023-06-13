This Was Brainerd - June 13

JUNE 13

20 years ago (2003)

Following a disheartening quarterfinal loss to Cretin-Derham Hall, the Warrior baseball team needed a boost. They got it from Aaron Jenkins pitching a five-hit, 3-0 shutout victory over second-ranked Minnetonka in the consolation semifinals of the state tournament. The win moved Coach Lowell Scearcy into second place on the all-time Minn. win list at 510.

30 years ago (1993)

A preliminary 1993-94 budget for the school district would trim the current deficit by $300,000 but still leave the district $1 million in the red for next year. The deficit continues to be driven by the district's self-insured health and medical program.

40 years ago (1983)

Claiming that his pay as public defender in Crow Wing County court violates the “spirit and letter” of the recommendation on which it was based, Brainerd attorney Jack Graham today filed suit against the county. Graham said the pay should increase to $35 per hour. The county called the suit “bizarre,” and will ask to have it dismissed.

60 years ago (1963)

In the opening game of its first state baseball tournament, the Warriors went down to defeat 2-0 to Austin, a participant in 14 of the 17 state tournaments. Both runs were unearned in this classic pitchers duel. Brainerd's Jerry Lyscio scattered three hits and struck out 11, walking one. Austin's pitcher struck out 14 and gave up one hit. The game was played in 1:17.

80 years ago (1943)

Cigarettes donated to men in the armed services by various organizations, including the Brainerd Lions Club and Brainerd Jaycees, are getting to the men, according to a Special Service Officer in New York. He acknowledged receipt of 20,000 cigarettes and said “you may rest assured we will get them quickly to our fighting men.”

100 years ago (1923)

City attorney Fullerton has received a letter from the Railroad and Warehouse Commission stating that the value of railroad property in, and within two miles, of Brainerd's corporate limits, amounts to $5,412,000. This is exempt from local taxation but forms the basis for state aid which will amount to about $10,000 per year.