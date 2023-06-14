Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

This Was Brainerd - June 14

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

By Terry McCollough
Today at 2:57 AM

JUNE 14

20 years ago (2003)

The fact that methamphetamine is a dangerous drug is no secret. Users can experience a myriad of harmful results. But the drug, which can be made in small neighborhood labs can also be a threat to the public. The county health department will host a meeting at the Elks Club on June 30 to talk about what residents can do in response.

30 years ago (1993)

Nate Pederson, a Warrior transfer student from Little Falls, finished second in the state track and field Class AA tournament, throwing the shot put just 2.5 inches short of the winner. But his throw of 55 feet, 8 inches broke Dan Clabo's 15-year-old school record of 55 feet, 5-1/2 inches.

40 years ago (1983)

MnDOT commissioner Dick Braun told the 371 bypass committee in St. Paul that Brainerd “deserves” a bypass but would have to compete with “a lot of cities that have worse traffic.” The Hwy 371 bypass around Brainerd, estimated at $12 million, could be considered in 1986.

60 years ago (1963)

Work on most Brainerd construction projects was at a standstill today as the laborer's union struck and set up pickets. George McDonald of the Associated Contractors said the strike was over wages. Among the work halted was the multi-million project at Northwest Paper Co. and work at the Brainerd State Hospital.

80 years ago (1943)

A strong box containing most of the money of the post exchange (PX), which was stolen from the Camp Ripley PX safe early yesterday, was found buried near the Mississippi River after an investigation during the day. The post commander refused to reveal the amount of money or whether there are any suspects in custody.

100 years ago (1923)

The board of the local YMCA has rescinded its action of a week ago when it voted to close the facility due to a lack of funds. Many citizens attended the mass meeting and urged the group to continue. R.C. Coffin, state secretary of the YMCA, stated that the local Y should not be expected to generate enough membership income to fund all its activities.

8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
16/46: 
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
