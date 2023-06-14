This Was Brainerd - June 14

JUNE 14

20 years ago (2003)

The fact that methamphetamine is a dangerous drug is no secret. Users can experience a myriad of harmful results. But the drug, which can be made in small neighborhood labs can also be a threat to the public. The county health department will host a meeting at the Elks Club on June 30 to talk about what residents can do in response.

30 years ago (1993)

Nate Pederson, a Warrior transfer student from Little Falls, finished second in the state track and field Class AA tournament, throwing the shot put just 2.5 inches short of the winner. But his throw of 55 feet, 8 inches broke Dan Clabo's 15-year-old school record of 55 feet, 5-1/2 inches.

40 years ago (1983)

MnDOT commissioner Dick Braun told the 371 bypass committee in St. Paul that Brainerd “deserves” a bypass but would have to compete with “a lot of cities that have worse traffic.” The Hwy 371 bypass around Brainerd, estimated at $12 million, could be considered in 1986.

60 years ago (1963)

Work on most Brainerd construction projects was at a standstill today as the laborer's union struck and set up pickets. George McDonald of the Associated Contractors said the strike was over wages. Among the work halted was the multi-million project at Northwest Paper Co. and work at the Brainerd State Hospital.

80 years ago (1943)

A strong box containing most of the money of the post exchange (PX), which was stolen from the Camp Ripley PX safe early yesterday, was found buried near the Mississippi River after an investigation during the day. The post commander refused to reveal the amount of money or whether there are any suspects in custody.

100 years ago (1923)

The board of the local YMCA has rescinded its action of a week ago when it voted to close the facility due to a lack of funds. Many citizens attended the mass meeting and urged the group to continue. R.C. Coffin, state secretary of the YMCA, stated that the local Y should not be expected to generate enough membership income to fund all its activities.

