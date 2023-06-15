This Was Brainerd - June 15

JUNE 15

20 years ago (2003)

Beginning tomorrow, the Brainerd Dispatch will change its policies on placing obituary notices. Free obits will be replaced by paid notices, with the first four inches free and $10 per inch thereafter. The Dispatch notes that most papers have already moved to paid obits. But families will now have great freedom in what they can write about their loved ones.

30 years ago (1993)

John Puckropp, director of the Brainerd-Crow Wing County Regional Airport, said they are increasing passenger traffic at 7 percent in the past four years, with more than 35,000 passengers passing through last year. And there are 23 people on the hangar waiting list.

40 years ago (1983)

Brainerd attorney Jack Graham, who filed suit two days ago against the county seeking a raise in his pay as a public defender, withdrew his suit and said he would not seek reappointment. In explanation, Graham said he was “satisfied” that other attorneys were willing to work for the current pay.

1 / 46: 2 / 46: 3 / 46: 4 / 46: 5 / 46: 6 / 46: 7 / 46: 8 / 46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine. 9 / 46: 10 / 46: 11 / 46: 12 / 46: 13 / 46: 14 / 46: 15 / 46: 16 / 46: 17 / 46: 18 / 46: 19 / 46: 20 / 46: 21 / 46: 22 / 46: 23 / 46: 24 / 46: 25 / 46: 26 / 46: 27 / 46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994. 28 / 46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994. 29 / 46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971. 30 / 46: 31 / 46: 32 / 46: 33 / 46: 34 / 46: 35 / 46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives 36 / 46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033 37 / 46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. 38 / 46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. 39 / 46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. 40 / 46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994. 41 / 46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc. 42 / 46: Brainerd Dispatch archives 43 / 46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18. 44 / 46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd. 45 / 46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities. 46 / 46:

60 years ago (1963)

The Warrior baseball team unloaded on Fairmont in the consolation round of the state tournament, pounding out 15 hits and winning 14-3 in five innings. Jerry Lyscio nailed a two-run homer, plus another homer by Ken Dagel and triples by Bob Dwyer (2) and LeRoy Sandstrom.

80 years ago (1943)

Flood waters from Little Buffalo Creek, which inundated the garage and basements of the Coca-Cola and Brainerd Beverage bottling plants at 1607 S. 7th Street, were slowly receding today. But high waters continued to pour through the river gorge between 7th and 6th Streets.

100 years ago (1923)

The New York Yankees continue to lead the American League, standing at 32-18, 4-1/2 games ahead of second place Philadelphia. Leslie “Bullet Joe” Bush, of Brainerd, pitched a four-hit shutout as the Yankees knocked off St. Louis 5-0 yesterday. Bush also slammed a triple and scored a run.