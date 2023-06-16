This Was Brainerd - June 16

JUNE 16

20 years ago (2003)

The Warrior baseball team didn't win the state title they wanted, but they capped a tremendous 28-4 season by rallying past Elk River 5-4 to take fifth place in the state tournament. Reliever Kevin Mertens preserved the victory with a game-ending strikeout, stranding the tying run on third and the winning run on second.

30 years ago (1993)

You've got your occasional “no-brainer” meetings. Then, you've got meetings like the long session of the Baxter council yesterday, where they found themselves at variance with their own variances, denied things they didn't really want to deny, authorized a risky project and got lessons in the law.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Eagles scholarships from the Brainerd Fraternal Order 287 were presented to 1983 Brainerd High School grads Todd Dahl and Wendy Scholl by Carl Westin, past Eagles president. The scholarships are presented annually by the order.

60 years ago (1963)

Confusion clouds the strike against a number of Brainerd building projects, and the laborers union isn't talking. Pickets were pulled from several smaller projects, and other unions (electricians, plumbers, etc.) went back to work. But pickets remained at the larger projects. The dispute is over wage increases.

80 years ago (1943)

Staff Sgt. David Karlson, 24, a member of the 194th Tank Battalion on Bataan, died June 11 in Japan according to a message received by his mother from the War Dept. Also, PFC Billy Brown of Lake Hubert was declared dead in a telegram received by his family. He, too, was a member of the 194th Tank Battalion on Bataan.

100 years ago (1923)

At Breezy Point yesterday, Dr. Roy Williams, of Brainerd, shot his way into the hall of fame at the State Championship Trapshoot, breaking 99 of 100 targets in the first half of the tournament. Another 100 targets will be shot today. In the group at 98 of 100 were Capt. William H. Fawcett of Breezy Point Lodge, and Harold Kalland of Brainerd.