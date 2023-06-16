Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

This Was Brainerd - June 16

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

Two students receive scholarships.
Eagles scholarships from the Brainerd Fraternal Order 287 were presented to 1983 Brainerd High School grads Todd Dahl and Wendy Scholl by Carl Westin, past Eagles president. The scholarships are presented annually by the order.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

JUNE 16

20 years ago (2003)

The Warrior baseball team didn't win the state title they wanted, but they capped a tremendous 28-4 season by rallying past Elk River 5-4 to take fifth place in the state tournament. Reliever Kevin Mertens preserved the victory with a game-ending strikeout, stranding the tying run on third and the winning run on second.

MomslittlehelperTWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 15
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 15, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
TWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 14
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 14, 2023 02:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 13
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 13, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

You've got your occasional “no-brainer” meetings. Then, you've got meetings like the long session of the Baxter council yesterday, where they found themselves at variance with their own variances, denied things they didn't really want to deny, authorized a risky project and got lessons in the law.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Eagles scholarships from the Brainerd Fraternal Order 287 were presented to 1983 Brainerd High School grads Todd Dahl and Wendy Scholl by Carl Westin, past Eagles president. The scholarships are presented annually by the order.

60 years ago (1963)

Confusion clouds the strike against a number of Brainerd building projects, and the laborers union isn't talking. Pickets were pulled from several smaller projects, and other unions (electricians, plumbers, etc.) went back to work. But pickets remained at the larger projects. The dispute is over wage increases.

80 years ago (1943)

Staff Sgt. David Karlson, 24, a member of the 194th Tank Battalion on Bataan, died June 11 in Japan according to a message received by his mother from the War Dept. Also, PFC Billy Brown of Lake Hubert was declared dead in a telegram received by his family. He, too, was a member of the 194th Tank Battalion on Bataan.

100 years ago (1923)

At Breezy Point yesterday, Dr. Roy Williams, of Brainerd, shot his way into the hall of fame at the State Championship Trapshoot, breaking 99 of 100 targets in the first half of the tournament. Another 100 targets will be shot today. In the group at 98 of 100 were Capt. William H. Fawcett of Breezy Point Lodge, and Harold Kalland of Brainerd.

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: 
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: 
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: 
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: 
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
