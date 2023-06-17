This Was Brainerd - June 17

JUNE 17
20 years ago (2003)
A new state law passed in the recent session of the Legislature allows bars to stay open until 2 a.m. Despite the new law, the city council voted 6-1 to keep the closing time for Brainerd bars at 1 a.m., citing issues for law enforcement. Had the council not acted, the closing time would have defaulted to 2 a.m.
30 years ago (1993)
A new policy at St. Joseph's Medical Center will result in delayed birth announcements in the Brainerd Dispatch. Announcements will delay at least one week due to insurance carrier concerns about the safety of newborns after they leave the hospital.
40 years ago (1983)
(Photo) Relief pitcher Tom Hegre is mobbed by his Staples Cardinals teammates after they clinched the State Class A Baseball Tournament in St. Cloud. The victory marked Staples High School's third team state championship this school year.
60 years ago (1963)
Work has resumed at three major building projects here following a “temporary” agreement between contractors and the laborers' union. The three projects are the Northwest Paper Co. mill, the Brainerd State Hospital and the new Consolidated Telephone Co. building on Oak Street.
80 years ago (1943)
An undetermined amount of damage was caused at the Pillager Post Office on Saturday morning when a car driven by Cheryl Allen plowed into the building. According to the Cass County sheriff, the brakes failed, the car leaped over the curb and struck the building. The driver was unhurt.
100 years ago (1923)
At the State Championship Trap Shoot at Breezy Point Lodge, the All-Around Champion is Harold Kalland of Brainerd. Computed by singles, doubles and handicap, Kalland broke 331 of 350 targets, with second place breaking 330. The tourney will return to Breezy next year, and Capt. W.H. Fawcett was elected president of the association.
