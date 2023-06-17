Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

This Was Brainerd - June 17

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

Baseball players celebrate a championship.
Relief pitcher Tom Hegre is mobbed by his Staples Cardinals teammates after they clinched the State Class A Baseball Tournament in St. Cloud. The victory marked Staples High School's third team state championship this school year.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

JUNE 17

20 years ago (2003)

A new state law passed in the recent session of the Legislature allows bars to stay open until 2 a.m. Despite the new law, the city council voted 6-1 to keep the closing time for Brainerd bars at 1 a.m., citing issues for law enforcement. Had the council not acted, the closing time would have defaulted to 2 a.m.

Read More TWB
Two students receive scholarships.
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 16
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 16, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
MomslittlehelperTWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 15
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 15, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
TWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 14
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 14, 2023 02:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT

A new policy at St. Joseph's Medical Center will result in delayed birth announcements in the Brainerd Dispatch. Announcements will delay at least one week due to insurance carrier concerns about the safety of newborns after they leave the hospital.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Relief pitcher Tom Hegre is mobbed by his Staples Cardinals teammates after they clinched the State Class A Baseball Tournament in St. Cloud. The victory marked Staples High School's third team state championship this school year.

60 years ago (1963)

Work has resumed at three major building projects here following a “temporary” agreement between contractors and the laborers' union. The three projects are the Northwest Paper Co. mill, the Brainerd State Hospital and the new Consolidated Telephone Co. building on Oak Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

80 years ago (1943)

An undetermined amount of damage was caused at the Pillager Post Office on Saturday morning when a car driven by Cheryl Allen plowed into the building. According to the Cass County sheriff, the brakes failed, the car leaped over the curb and struck the building. The driver was unhurt.

100 years ago (1923)

At the State Championship Trap Shoot at Breezy Point Lodge, the All-Around Champion is Harold Kalland of Brainerd. Computed by singles, doubles and handicap, Kalland broke 331 of 350 targets, with second place breaking 330. The tourney will return to Breezy next year, and Capt. W.H. Fawcett was elected president of the association.

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: 
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: 
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: 
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: 
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
What To Read Next
061523-ask-a-trooper-trailer-license.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Where can I put my license on my trailer?
June 15, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
A band carrying their children and their instruments.
Arts and Entertainment
Library Summer Reading Program concert tour with The Jolly Pops
June 14, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Rusty Crayfish Brass Band to perform in Crosslake
June 14, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Holly Hassel stands behind Jeopardy podium
Local
UPDATE: BHS grad wins $12,500 on ‘Jeopardy!’
June 15, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
CLC-Alternative-Signature-1024.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Central Lakes College announces 2023 spring honors lists
June 16, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
butternutcabin.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County Board approves change allowing luxury cabins to be sold individually
June 14, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal