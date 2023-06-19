This Was Brainerd - June 19

JUNE 19

20 years ago (2003)

Cass County is leaning toward maintaining a 1 a.m. bar closing time to match up with neighboring jurisdictions. Cass has the highest number of alcohol-related fatalities of any county outside the metro area, and fears a rush into the county at closing time if bars here stay open until 2 a.m. as a new state law allows.

30 years ago (1993)

Fourteen employees from six county bars were charged in district court for selling beer to a 20-year-old undercover law enforcement officer. Officer Donald Downie was served on numerous occasions. County Sheriff Dick Ross says he wants to send a message on serving minors.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Outscoring its five opponents by a combined score of 55 to 15, Pauline's of Brainerd captured the Pat Morgan Scholarship softball Tournament without losing a game. Ed Morgan is shown presenting the trophy to pitcher-captain Mark Prince.

1 / 46: 2 / 46: 3 / 46: 4 / 46: 5 / 46: 6 / 46: 7 / 46: 8 / 46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine. 9 / 46: 10 / 46: 11 / 46: 12 / 46: 13 / 46: 14 / 46: 15 / 46: 16 / 46: 17 / 46: 18 / 46: 19 / 46: 20 / 46: 21 / 46: 22 / 46: 23 / 46: 24 / 46: 25 / 46: 26 / 46: 27 / 46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994. 28 / 46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994. 29 / 46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971. 30 / 46: 31 / 46: 32 / 46: 33 / 46: 34 / 46: 35 / 46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives 36 / 46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033 37 / 46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. 38 / 46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. 39 / 46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. 40 / 46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994. 41 / 46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc. 42 / 46: Brainerd Dispatch archives 43 / 46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18. 44 / 46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd. 45 / 46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities. 46 / 46:

60 years ago (1963)

Police say a bank money bag containing $54.50 in coins, which was part of the loot from a burglary at the Galvin-Kolar Chevrolet Co., was found in an alley behind the National Guard armory. Burglars entered the auto building through a skylight last weekend and forced open the safe, getting about $400.

80 years ago (1943)

Controversy over the legality of Minnesota's wartime 35 mph speed limit was ended today as Gov. Ed Thye made an official proclamation setting that limit on all state roads and highways. Thye said that “35 mph is a low rate of speed, but it is a patriotic gesture in accordance with Pres. Roosevelt's wishes . . .”

ADVERTISEMENT

100 years ago (1923)

The Julewood Orchestra will try to popularize Lum Park this summer with one of their famous dances each Wednesday night. The park board will see that each dance is well policed. The music will be of the best and the dance floor is in very good shape. New lighting fixtures have been installed.