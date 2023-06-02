This Was Brainerd - June 2

JUNE 2
20 years ago (2003)
Hundreds of people, including many war veterans, are expected to turn out at a ceremony marking the issuance of the Purple Heart stamp, and the special cancellation only available in Brainerd. The ceremony at the All Veterans Memorial, next to the post office, is chaired by Bill Wroolie, of Brainerd, national commander of the Order of the Purple Heart.
30 years ago (1993)
Timing was critical in Carl Broch's golf game. After he suffered a heart attack on the 2nd green at Brainerd Golf Club, Harley Tanner loaded him into a cart and rushed him to the clubhouse. Pro Mark Johnson performed CPR until the ambulance arrived. Broch survived.
40 years ago (1983)
If there's enough interest, by this fall people of Nisswa will be using their own city's name for home and business mail delivery for the first time in history. Currently they use a route and box number from either Pequot Lakes or Brainerd.
60 years ago (1963)
A grand slam home run in the third by Ken Dagel led the Warriors to a 4-0 Region 6 tournament opening win over Wheaton. Brainerd ace Jerry Lyscio complained of a sore arm early in the game, but cruised through with a four-hitter, striking out 14 and walking none.
80 years ago (1943)
(Adv.) Announcement to All Movie Fans! Today begins our new “Low Price” picture policy for Wednesdays and Thursdays. See the best pictures of the past year for just 15 cents for adults. Films you missed or want to see again. Today and tomorrow, see Ginger Rogers in “Kitty Foyle.” Paramount Theatre – Brainerd.
100 years ago (1923)
Charles Stadlbauer, of the Stadlbauer Garage, has received word that a boatload of Overlands and Willys-Knight automobiles will arrive at Duluth tomorrow. He will take a team of drivers there in two days to drive back his assignment of some eight or ten cars.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.