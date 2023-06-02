This Was Brainerd - June 2

JUNE 2

20 years ago (2003)

Hundreds of people, including many war veterans, are expected to turn out at a ceremony marking the issuance of the Purple Heart stamp, and the special cancellation only available in Brainerd. The ceremony at the All Veterans Memorial, next to the post office, is chaired by Bill Wroolie, of Brainerd, national commander of the Order of the Purple Heart.

30 years ago (1993)

Timing was critical in Carl Broch's golf game. After he suffered a heart attack on the 2nd green at Brainerd Golf Club, Harley Tanner loaded him into a cart and rushed him to the clubhouse. Pro Mark Johnson performed CPR until the ambulance arrived. Broch survived.

40 years ago (1983)

If there's enough interest, by this fall people of Nisswa will be using their own city's name for home and business mail delivery for the first time in history. Currently they use a route and box number from either Pequot Lakes or Brainerd.

60 years ago (1963)

A grand slam home run in the third by Ken Dagel led the Warriors to a 4-0 Region 6 tournament opening win over Wheaton. Brainerd ace Jerry Lyscio complained of a sore arm early in the game, but cruised through with a four-hitter, striking out 14 and walking none.

80 years ago (1943)

(Adv.) Announcement to All Movie Fans! Today begins our new “Low Price” picture policy for Wednesdays and Thursdays. See the best pictures of the past year for just 15 cents for adults. Films you missed or want to see again. Today and tomorrow, see Ginger Rogers in “Kitty Foyle.” Paramount Theatre – Brainerd.

100 years ago (1923)

Charles Stadlbauer, of the Stadlbauer Garage, has received word that a boatload of Overlands and Willys-Knight automobiles will arrive at Duluth tomorrow. He will take a team of drivers there in two days to drive back his assignment of some eight or ten cars.