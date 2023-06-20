This Was Brainerd - June 20

JUNE 20

20 years ago (2003)

For 52 years, Bob and Joyce Turcotte have been husband and wife, and they say togetherness is one reason they've been together so long. For the last 30 years golf at Pine Meadows has been part of that togetherness, and for the last 20 years it's been planting and maintaining every flower on the 18-hole course. Joyce said, “I like to see the course looking nice.”

30 years ago (1993)

Confidence Learning Center is celebrating an anniversary this weekend and it's inviting the public to join. The 20th Annual Celebrity Classic will take place at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa, where golf, fishing and tennis tournaments will raise money for the camp.

40 years ago (1983)

Robert Hannon is Brainerd's choice for its new fire chief. He is currently chief of the Twin Cities International Airport Fire and Rescue Service. Selection was delayed while the city considered – then rejected – the idea of combining the police and fire chiefs under the title of a public safety director.

60 years ago (1963)

Postal patrons here and across the country are being asked to use a new number system in addressing their letters. The “ZIP Code numbers” are designed to make it easy to direct mail. Brainerd is the section center for 56400 and has the number 56401. Other area towns will have different last two digits.

80 years ago (1943)

The Thiesse Dairy baseball team will take on the Brainerd City baseball team in a game Sunday at Mogenson's Shores. Kermit Thiesse will pitch for the dairy team and Edwin Thiesse will catch. The battery for Brainerd is Harvey Holsapple and Art Dirrick. The game begins at 1:30 p.m.

100 years ago (1923)

Twenty free air flights have been arranged by Brainerd Elks Lodge #615 for their annual picnic, to be held this year at Breezy Point Lodge on Big Pelican Lake. Each will be a six-minute hydroplane flight over the lake. Numbered tickets will be given out and drawings will be held beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the pavilion.

