This Was Brainerd - June 21

JUNE 21
20 years ago (2003)
Assessments continue to be a problem for the Clearwater Road and Inglewood Drive improvements. The issue since last September has been deferred assessments for those with larger lots, which just “prolongs the misery.” One hundred percent of property owners on Clearwater signed a petition saying they don't want the project.
30 years ago (1993)
Mary Larson and Lorri Hoff of the Iron Owl Framing Shop and Gallery in Brainerd recently won third place in the region in the annual Professional Picture Framers competition. This qualifies the entry to move on to the national framing contest in Chicago.
40 years ago (1983)
Construction is now well under way on a new Mills Fleet Farm store near Pauline's Restaurant at the junction of Hwys 210-371. Mills Fleet Farm, which had its start in Brainerd, and now covers Minnesota and Wisconsin, expects the store – its 23rd – to be open this fall.
60 years ago (1963)
The school board voted 4-2 last night to call for preliminary plans to be drawn for a new junior college, which would cost about $522,000, to be built on the 125-acre west Brainerd site recently purchased by the board. The two no votes said they are in favor of building, just not at this time.
80 years ago (1943)
(Adv.) Starts tonight at the Paramount Theatre! Hang on for the howls . . . the horse-laughs are running wild! See Bud Abbott and Lou Costello starring in Damon Runyan's “It Ain't Hay.” Featuring: Grace McDonald, Cecil Kellaway and with four new songs by Leighton Noble and his orchestra.
100 years ago (1923)
Brainerd's tourist camp, on the Mississippi just south of the Laurel Street bridge, continues to grow in popularity. So many stopped last night that the overflow happily pitched their tents on adjoining land. Local businesses report that tourists are patronizing their stores. One group, in a large Cadillac, stayed a week while their car was overhauled.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.