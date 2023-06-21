Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

This Was Brainerd - June 21

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A carnival ride sits on a main street in Brainerd with people gathered on a summer day.
A carnival ride sits on a main street in Brainerd with people gathered on July 27, 1908
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

JUNE 21

20 years ago (2003)

Assessments continue to be a problem for the Clearwater Road and Inglewood Drive improvements. The issue since last September has been deferred assessments for those with larger lots, which just “prolongs the misery.” One hundred percent of property owners on Clearwater signed a petition saying they don't want the project.

Baseball team members in vintage uniforms of their day pose for a photo.
30 years ago (1993)

Mary Larson and Lorri Hoff of the Iron Owl Framing Shop and Gallery in Brainerd recently won third place in the region in the annual Professional Picture Framers competition. This qualifies the entry to move on to the national framing contest in Chicago.

40 years ago (1983)

Construction is now well under way on a new Mills Fleet Farm store near Pauline's Restaurant at the junction of Hwys 210-371. Mills Fleet Farm, which had its start in Brainerd, and now covers Minnesota and Wisconsin, expects the store – its 23rd – to be open this fall.

60 years ago (1963)

The school board voted 4-2 last night to call for preliminary plans to be drawn for a new junior college, which would cost about $522,000, to be built on the 125-acre west Brainerd site recently purchased by the board. The two no votes said they are in favor of building, just not at this time.

80 years ago (1943)

(Adv.) Starts tonight at the Paramount Theatre! Hang on for the howls . . . the horse-laughs are running wild! See Bud Abbott and Lou Costello starring in Damon Runyan's “It Ain't Hay.” Featuring: Grace McDonald, Cecil Kellaway and with four new songs by Leighton Noble and his orchestra.

100 years ago (1923)

Brainerd's tourist camp, on the Mississippi just south of the Laurel Street bridge, continues to grow in popularity. So many stopped last night that the overflow happily pitched their tents on adjoining land. Local businesses report that tourists are patronizing their stores. One group, in a large Cadillac, stayed a week while their car was overhauled.

By Terry McCollough
