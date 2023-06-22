This Was Brainerd - June 22

JUNE 22
20 years ago (2003)
Tagging along with her dad for her first helicopter ride should have been fun for Allie Donnay, 14. She and her dad, Kevin Donnay, were not hurt when the helicopter had to make a crash landing in small trees and brush near Forrestview Middle School. Kevin, with the firm WSN, had chartered the flight to take photos of progress on school construction.
30 years ago (1993)
The Minn. Office of Crime Victims Ombudsman has found County Attorney Jack Graham to have committed 11 violations of victims rights in the 20 complaints received. “Although our office recognizes your right to prosecutional discretion, the Crime Victims Bill of Rights must be complied with. . .” Graham denies any violations.
40 years ago (1983)
Former county judge Darrell Sears and Paul Wendlandt, Jr., were appointed as county public defenders. Wendlandt was a re-appointment. Judge Robert Kautz said the county judges recommended the two men. Kautz defeated Sears for county judge in last fall's election. Sears replaces jack Graham, who resigned.
60 years ago (1963)
Levi Johnson, 75, mayor of Brainerd since 1947, has died after an illness of several months. He was elected an alderman in 1935, went to the water and light board in 1937, and returned to the city council in 1939. He was foreman at the NP Railroad tie plant until retiring at age 70. He was president of the YMCA board.
80 years ago (1943)
About 20 Brainerd high school and junior college students are “working on the railroad,” and are making good at their jobs, it was reported today by the NP Railroad. With so many men now in the war effort, there are more than 200 students employed in track crews. The Brainerd boys are employed at Big Lake, Minn.
100 years ago (1923)
(Adv.) Saturday Only! Through a mistake on the part of one of our suppliers we are overstocked with Arsenate of Lead. You get a bargain so we don't have to return it. This Potato Bug Poison will sell in 5-pound packages at $1.69 per package. Judd Wright & Son Hardware – 716 Laurel Street.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.