This Was Brainerd - June 22

JUNE 22

20 years ago (2003)

Tagging along with her dad for her first helicopter ride should have been fun for Allie Donnay, 14. She and her dad, Kevin Donnay, were not hurt when the helicopter had to make a crash landing in small trees and brush near Forrestview Middle School. Kevin, with the firm WSN, had chartered the flight to take photos of progress on school construction.

30 years ago (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minn. Office of Crime Victims Ombudsman has found County Attorney Jack Graham to have committed 11 violations of victims rights in the 20 complaints received. “Although our office recognizes your right to prosecutional discretion, the Crime Victims Bill of Rights must be complied with. . .” Graham denies any violations.

40 years ago (1983)

Former county judge Darrell Sears and Paul Wendlandt, Jr., were appointed as county public defenders. Wendlandt was a re-appointment. Judge Robert Kautz said the county judges recommended the two men. Kautz defeated Sears for county judge in last fall's election. Sears replaces jack Graham, who resigned.

60 years ago (1963)

Levi Johnson, 75, mayor of Brainerd since 1947, has died after an illness of several months. He was elected an alderman in 1935, went to the water and light board in 1937, and returned to the city council in 1939. He was foreman at the NP Railroad tie plant until retiring at age 70. He was president of the YMCA board.

ADVERTISEMENT

80 years ago (1943)

About 20 Brainerd high school and junior college students are “working on the railroad,” and are making good at their jobs, it was reported today by the NP Railroad. With so many men now in the war effort, there are more than 200 students employed in track crews. The Brainerd boys are employed at Big Lake, Minn.

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) Saturday Only! Through a mistake on the part of one of our suppliers we are overstocked with Arsenate of Lead. You get a bargain so we don't have to return it. This Potato Bug Poison will sell in 5-pound packages at $1.69 per package. Judd Wright & Son Hardware – 716 Laurel Street.